Poll result doesn't reflect unanimous thoughts of people: AIADMK chief

The Lok Sabha election results do not fully reflect the unanimous thinking of the people but have come out in favour of "those who wield authority and money power and undertook a false campaign", AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

Playing down the party's poll debacle, he said the election results have been on expected lines in favour of those who wield authority.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The election results will not discourage us. We have learnt a lesson on how to face the 2026 assembly elections. We will ensure a huge victory in the 2026 assembly polls," Palaniswami said in a statement here.

The former chief minister expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people who voted for the AIADMK candidates and its allies.

The party would draw inspiration from its leaders, especially former chief minister M G Ramachandran, and strive for victory in the future, he said.