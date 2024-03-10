Will voice aspirations of people of Kashmir in Parliament: Sajad Lone

Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Sunday sought support of the electorate in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency and said he will restore the region's glory and voice the aspirations of the people in the Parliament.

"These elections will undoubtedly pave way for the collective betterment of our region, provided the right choices are made by sending representatives who can truly convey the aspirations and pain of the people of Kashmir in the Parliament," Lone, who is the party candidate for the Baramulla constituency, said at a convention of the party workers at Baramulla town.

Questioning the performance of the National Conference MPs, who have been elected by the people for more than half a century, Lone criticized them for failing to meet the hopes of the people and remaining mute spectators to the issues concerning the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"There is a lot of pain, agony and suffering among the people, and only those who understand it can truly speak up for them in the Parliament. Until now, the MPs from Kashmir have consistently failed to uphold the public mandate, displaying blatant political ineptitude and willful improvidence," he said.



Lone said the National Conference has no moral ground to step into the Parliament on behalf of the Kashmiri people.

"I am deeply ashamed to cite RTIs revealing the questions asked by our MPs in the Parliament over the past five years, as it underscores their incapability to fulfill the mandate entrusted to them by the people," he said.

Lone said the concept of the "NoC Raj" has been forced upon the people of Jammu and Kashmir by holding a person's son, brother or relative accountable for their past actions.

"Peoples Conference is resolutely committed to dismantling the insidious 'NoC Raj system' in Jammu and Kashmir. This system has not only dashed the hopes of our people but has also exacerbated their feelings of alienation," Lone said.

"We vow to reinstate the dignity of our citizens, ensuring that they are not held accountable for the actions of others or distant past mistakes. Our ethos prioritises reintegration over perpetuating further marginalisation," he added.