Business Standard
Lok Sabha polls: Piyush Goyal files nomination from Mumbai North seat

Accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Goyal submitted his nomination papers before the returning officer in Bandra

The Congress has so far not announced any candidate from the Mumbai North seat | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.
Accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Goyal submitted his nomination papers before the returning officer in Bandra.
This is the first time that Goyal is contesting the Lok Sabha poll.
He is currently the Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha.
Talking to reporters here, Goyal claimed the Congress is a "failed" party without any leadership or policy.
CM Shinde said Goyal's victory is assured, as he highlighted the work done by the state government in the last two years and by the Narendra Modi-led dispensation at the Centre in 10 years.
The 'Mahayuti' (ruling alliance in Maharashtra comprising the Shiv Sena led by Shinde, BJP and Ajit Pawar-headed NCP) will win all the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, the CM said.
Polling in the six parliamentary constituencies in Mumbai will be held on May 20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal Lok Sabha elections Mumbai

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

