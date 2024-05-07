Women of Guwahati LS seat seek better future for kids, secure environment

From aspiration of a better future for their children to the hope that the government will "work for the people" to appeal for a secure environment for office-goers, women voted with diverse issues in mind in Assam's Guwahati constituency on Tuesday, where two female candidates are locked in a direct fight.

As polling for the prestigious seat commenced along with three other constituencies in the third and final phase in the state, voters braved inclement weather to exercise their right of franchise.

Women, who outnumber men by over 34,000 in terms of total voters in Guwahati, had their agenda in mind while choosing their representatives.

Out of the total 20,36,846 voters in Guwahati, 10,35,588 are women, 10,01,200 are men and 58 are from the third gender.

BJP is seeking to retain the seat for the fourth consecutive term through its candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi, while the Congress has fielded Mira Barthakur Goswami.

Guwahati has been represented by a woman BJP MP since 2009.

It is for a better future for my child that I have voted today. We could not manage to rise much in life, but we do hope that we can give a good education to our son and the government will help us in it, Pushpa Boro, a voter at one of the five model-cum-all women polling stations, set up in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khanapara, told PTI.

This is the first time she is voting in a Lok Sabha election, and she came with her three-year-old son who had a nice time playing with the balloons which were used to decorate the polling station.



Sahitya Akademi awardee Anuradha Sarma Pujari, also a voter in the same polling station, said it is with the expectation of a better future that she cast her vote.

Everyone should come and vote as this is the least we can do for our country. We should vote as politically conscious citizens. We expect the new government will work for a better country and more development, the senior journalist and author added.

Nilufar Rahman, a school teacher, hoped for a more secure environment for office-goers like her and with two women candidates in the fray, she was optimistic that they would be considerate of their problems.

As working women, we face many difficulties, including security issues, proper public transport and lack of other facilities. I hope the new MP will take up these matters, Rahman said before getting clicked at the polling station's selfie point.

Octogenarian Suparna Das sounded less enthusiastic about the government addressing the people's problems but was out in the rain to cast her vote.

I have always voted, as far as possible. There has been no change in our conditions, whoever may have formed the government. But I still feel it is my duty and I fulfil it. I do hope the government will work for the people, Das, who was accompanied by her nephew, added.