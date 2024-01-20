Workers have enormous responsibility to bring better results: Mayawati

Reiterating that her party would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on its own, BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday said the party workers will in such a situation have an enormous responsibility to bring better results.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo held a meeting with her party's senior leaders and district presidents of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in this regard.

Reiterating the BSP's stand, Mayawati said that the people in the party in such a situation have a tremendous responsibility to bring better results and hence the workers should counter all kinds of rumours spread by the media, said a statement issued by the party.

She asked the BSP workers to work in an organised manner and stay away from the tactics of the opposition parties like price, punishment, discrimination etc.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister underlined the need to fulfill with full dedication and devotion the necessary guidelines regarding holding small meetings to increase the BSP's support base and strengthen the party.

Mayawati said the politicisation of religion for electoral gains is not appropriate because it is affecting the country and public interest.

More than 81 crore people of the country are unhappy and suffering from high inflation, poverty and unemployment, the BSP chief said, adding they are dependent on government food grains to survive.

This is not a permanent solution to their livelihood, she said.

The BSP chief said it is natural in such a situation to point fingers at the thinking and working style of almost all the governments towards public interest and public welfare because this proves that their policies and programmes are definitely benefiting a few handful of people, but millions of poor and labourers of the country are not getting the benefits.

The welfare of the hard working people like the farmers and those unemployed is being badly affected, she added.

Mayawati reiterated that BSP is the only party, which is a completely secular party running on the basis of constitutional ideals and values and treating all religions and their religious places with full respect and justice.

Such a guarantee of security of life, property and honour ensures it is difficult to find another example of it, she said.

The BSP chief said that people saw and experienced this not once but four times during her party's government in Uttar Pradesh.

If anyone has given a riot-free government in the country, it has been only under the BSP regime, she added.

Mayawati further said that other political parties should respect the constitution and religion like the BSP and not misuse it, as is often seen in our country and now taking place openly.

The BSP chief said the tall claims of public interest and public welfare made by the Centre and the state government are far away from the ground reality.

The BSP had allied with the Samajwadi Party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and won 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh.