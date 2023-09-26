Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / BJP brought Madhya Pradesh to the brink of ruin, says Randeep Surjewala

BJP brought Madhya Pradesh to the brink of ruin, says Randeep Surjewala

Congress Madhya Pradesh in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked the ruling BJP and said that it is evident how the fear of Congress haunts the BJP

BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, the Congress criticised the move, stating that 18 years of BJP rule has brought the state to the brink of ruin. This sentiment, Congress argued, is shared by both the people of the state and the central leadership of the BJP.

In a post on X in Hindi, Congress Madhya Pradesh in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala remarked, "The reality of BJP's second list in Madhya Pradesh is grim. In 18 years, the BJP government has pushed Madhya Pradesh to the brink. Both the state's populace and the BJP's central leadership are aware of this. Hence, Amit Shah distanced himself 15 days ago, and even yesterday, Modi did the same from the name and work of Shivraj."

Surjewala continued, "On the other hand, Jyotiraditya Scindia was also disillusioned due to his Lok Sabha defeat and the successive losses in local bodies in his region. Both leaders have now decided to eliminate their competitors. Shivraj and Scindia have communicated to the central leadership that the state now requires the guidance of Narendra Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Rakesh Singh."

"In truth, Shivraj and Scindia's aim is clear: 'we will sink and take you with us.' Kailash Vijayvargiya also mentioned in an interview that the central leadership surprised them by issuing the ticket. Following these ticket announcements, Shivraj and Scindia are saying, 'Neither bamboo nor flute will remain.' In essence, they are acknowledging the loss of power and predicting the end of these leaders' political existence," he elaborated.
 

मध्यप्रदेश में BJP की दूसरी लिस्ट का सच ????

*हम तो डूबेंगे, तुम्हें भी ले डूबेंगे सनम*

18 सालों में मध्यप्रदेश को भाजपा की सरकार ने बर्बादी की कगार पर पहुँचा दिया। ये बात प्रदेश की जनता के साथ साथ भाजपा का केंद्रीय नेतृत्व भी जान रहा है। इसीलिए 15 दिन पहले श्रीमान अमित शाह और कल…

— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 26, 2023

Surjewala concluded, "The BJP is clearly haunted by the fear of the Congress. Witness the apprehensions stemming from the personalities of Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Kamal Nath. Despite having a Chief Minister, three Union Ministers, seven MPs and a National General Secretary, the BJP will still not be able to retain power. Congress is coming, first in Madhya Pradesh and then across the nation."

His remarks arrived after the incumbent BJP surprised many by fielding three Union ministers and four other sitting MPs for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. The second list of 39 candidates was released on Monday, just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bhopal. Included in the list is the name of BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who will be running from Indore-1.

2023 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election 

Madhya Pradesh is among the five states slated to hold assembly elections later this year, with 230 seats up for grabs. It is the only state where the BJP currently holds power.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats, while BJP secured 109 seats. However, in 2020, the Congress government lost its majority due to the resignations of some Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), enabling the BJP to form a government in the state, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan reinstated as the Chief Minister.

Also Read

Congress rejig: Randeep Surjewala appointed in-charge of poll-bound MP

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Akhilesh Yadav to kick off SP poll campaign from Sirmaur on Sept 27

'Not the chief ministerial face': Kamal Nath's jibe at Shivraj Chouhan

Several leaders of BJP want to join Congress: Digvijaya ahead of MP polls

Cong is like 'rusted iron', promoted corruption and poverty: PM Modi

Ahead of PM's Bhopal visit, Uma Bharti calls for OBC quota in women's Bill

Topics :Randeep SurjewalaCongressBJPMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsElection newsElections in Indiastate electionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bn

Shree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the case

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story