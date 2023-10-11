Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / BJP's decision to field MPs in Assembly polls a 'good move': Union Minister

BJP's decision to field MPs in Assembly polls a 'good move': Union Minister

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to emerge victorious in the five states, going to poll next month

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strategy of fielding Members of Parliament (MPs) in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections is a wise move.
 
"Every party has its strategy. We are working as per our strategy. You saw this in Madhya Pradesh too. I think this is a good move," the Union Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
 

The BJP is making extensive efforts to secure victories in the five states scheduled for elections next month. As part of this strategy, the party has nominated MPs, including Union Ministers, to contest in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan states.

In particular, the BJP has fielded Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural, in the Jhotwara Assembly constituency. Additionally, the party has nominated three central ministers — Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel, and Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste — as well as four Lok Sabha MPs to contest in the Madhya Pradesh elections.

The Election Commission of India announced on Monday the schedule for Assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. Polling in Mizoram and the first phase in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, followed by a second phase in Chhattisgarh and elections in Madhya Pradesh on November 17. Rajasthan will vote on November 23 and Telangana on November 30. The vote counting for all states is scheduled for December 3.

These elections are crucial as they are set to take place just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections slated for April-May next year. Congress and BJP are the main contenders in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, while Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress, and BJP.

