BJP will form double engine government in Madhya Pradesh: Piyush Goyal

Ahead of the November 17 polls in the Pradesh, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on its way to forming the government in the state and a "double engine government" will be formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We will be sweeping Indore, and we are certain that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win Madhya Pradesh again and form the government. A double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring development to the state," Goyal said while speaking at a press conference in Indore on Sunday.

The Union Minister lauded the popularity of Narendra Modi and his determination to take the nation to new heights.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has worked diligently for the country in the last 10 years. The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country and worldwide will also lead to the development of Madhya Pradesh by forming a responsible government," he said.

Goyal said that the people of Madhya Pradesh are with Prime Minister Modi, just as the latter's heart is with Madhya Pradesh.

"I have full faith that the people of Indore and Madhya Pradesh are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just like PM Modi's heart is with Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Speaking about the increase in onion prices, Goyal said, "Earlier, the government used to keep buffer stock of two lakh tonnes. Now, keeping in mind the uncertain monsoons, the buffer stock was increased to 5 lakh tonnes.

The Union Minister said that onions are now available in the retail market at Rupees 25 per kilo for the first time in the history of India.

"When prices were increasing in the market, the central government made onions available from the buffer stock in the market. It is the first time that onions were made available at Rs 25 per kilo at the retail market," Goyal said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.