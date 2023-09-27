Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / Had no wish to contest Madhya Pradesh election, says BJP's Vijayvargiya

Had no wish to contest Madhya Pradesh election, says BJP's Vijayvargiya

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that he is still in disbelief that he got the party ticket and is a contender in the upcoming MP election

BS Web Team New Delhi
BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Kailash Vijayvargiya as a candidate from the Indore-1 constituency, the BJP leader expressed that he had no intention to contest in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh State Assembly elections.

Vijayvargiya conveyed his surprise at being selected, stating he had difficulty believing the party offered him the chance to run.

Speaking at a public meeting in Indore, he said, "A lot of work has to be done in this constituency. Indore-1 will become number one in development as well. Our victory will also be number one. I had no wish to contest these elections. I had plans to give a public address. Now, I still can't believe I have been nominated and granted a ticket by our party."

To counter anti-incumbency sentiments against its Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and provide alternative leadership in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the BJP released its second list of 39 candidates on Tuesday. The list features three Union ministers and four Members of Parliament (MPs).

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been nominated for the Dimani seat, Minister of State for Food Processing and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel for Narsingpur, and Minister of State for Rural Development Phaggan Kulaste for the Niwas seat. Tomar also serves as the chairman of the party's election management committee in the state.

Other notable candidates in the list of 39 include MPs Ganesh Mantri, Rakesh Singh, and Reeti Pathak.

The BJP released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on August 17, revealing 39 names. With this latest development, the party has now declared candidates for 78 of the 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The state is set to hold Assembly elections later this year, during which legislators for 230 Assembly constituencies will be elected.

(With agency input)

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

