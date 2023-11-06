Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / I don't run a government, I run a family: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

I don't run a government, I run a family: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Slamming the Congress party, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, 'Kamal Nath's model is the model of killing the poor'

BS Web Team New Delhi
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 5:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that he does not run a government but a family.
 
"I don't run a government, I run a family. Children call me uncle, they don't know what a chief minister is. They just know that I am their mama [maternal uncle]," said the CM in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district.

Speaking of the state government's 'Ladli Behna' scheme, he said, "When I think of my sisters, I want to make them independent so I thought I should put money directly into their accounts, and I started putting Rs 1,250 directly into my sisters' accounts. 21-year-old girls are being given money, whether they are married or not."

"I will make my sisters a millionaire. Now, our government has been providing money to every woman on a monthly basis. But the amount will increase gradually. I am not joking. This is my vision", he added.

Slamming the Congress party, Chouhan said, "Kamal Nath's model is the model of killing the poor. All the schemes were stopped. The pilgrimage scheme was stopped but now it has been started again, and everyone is being taken by plan also".

"Sometimes I think that the subsidy to farmers should be stopped because sometimes it reaches, sometimes it does not reach. Money should be given directly in their accounts", he said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Cong will stop Ladli Behna Yojana if voted to power in MP, says CM Chouhan

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

MP election: Congress biggest enemy of tribals, says CM Shivraj Chouhan

MP election LIVE: No greed for CM post, says Scindia ahead of elections

Cong, BJP realising strength of 'PDA' ahead of polls: Akhilesh in MP

Covid lockdown delayed to bring down Congress govt in MP: Jairam Ramesh

Cong wants to make MP its ATM for LS polls: Modi over K'taka 'power tussle'

MP Assembly polls: Heart of India gearing up to vote for real job prospects

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Shivraj Singh ChouhanMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh assemblyMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsElection newsElections in IndiaState assembly pollsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti Irani

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

SC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

Next Story