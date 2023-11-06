MP election LIVE: No greed for CM post, says Scindia ahead of elections

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections , Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he has no greed for the chief minister’s post. He also gave credit to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for transforming the state. “The reason we are where we are today in Madhya Pradesh — 80 or 90 per cent of it is due to Chouhan. He has transformed the state,” Scindia said.

He also rejected suggestions that Chouhan had been sidelined. “Where do you not see Shivraj Singh Chouhan? He is campaigning the hardest with multiple rallies daily. It is a composite team of the BJP which is fighting the election,” Scindia added.



On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a mega-rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni said that “it is the guarantee of the people that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to win the Assembly elections”. He also took a jibe at the Congress party and said that two senior leaders of the party are fighting over the fact that whose son will capture the party organisation in Madhya Pradesh.



Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday called Congress a 'chalu' (cunning) party and accused it of 'betrayal', more indication that the INDIA opposition bloc lies in tatters in the Madhya Pradesh election. Addressing an election rally in the Jatara assembly seat of Tikamgarh district, Akhilesh said, "If you are not getting ration, then why should you vote for the BJP? Don't vote for Congress either, they are a very cunning party. Be attentive. Congress betrayed us."



