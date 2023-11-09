Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / News / MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates of Madhya Pradesh elections 2023 here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
: The Congress on Wednesday sought the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s intervention to stop what it called  the “misuse” of central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), by the government. In a memorandum given to the commission, the Congress alleged the ED was acting at the behest of the BJP to tarnish the image of its leaders. 

Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls would not be just an election of the state but an election to choose between Dharma and Adharma. "This is not just an election of Madhya Pradesh or of any constituency, but it is an election to choose between Dharma and Adharma," she said.
 
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said had he not moved to BJP to 'change the government', waiver of farm loan interests worth Rs 2,500 crore could not have been possible in Madhya Pradesh.

"If I had not changed the government, then the waiver of Rs 2,500 crore to 12 lakh farmers by BJP would not have been possible. Didn't I do the right thing by changing the government?" Scindia said at a public meeting in Dewas in support of BJP candidate Gayatri Raje Puar.


First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 10:53 AM IST

