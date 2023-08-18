The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Madhya Pradesh unit has requested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold five to six rallies in the state before the announcement of assembly elections, reported Economic Times (ET).

State leaders have asked PM Modi, to address region-wise rallies in the next two months, it said.

The party's central leadership assured that a decision would be made in this regard in the coming week after the matter was raised by the state leadership during the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Wednesday.

On August 20, Union home minister Amit Shah will release "Gareeb Kalyan Report" Card on 20 years of BJP government in the state, barring the 15 months period when Congress was in power.

"After releasing the report, he will also flag off campaign rath with the theme "gareeb kalyan" [welfare of the poor]. The rath will travel to all the assembly constituencies highlighting the achievements of the central as well as the state governments," said MP BJP chief VD Sharma.

After the launch, Amit Shah and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will proceed to Gwalior for an extended BJP state executive meeting. Apart from Union ministers from the state, MLAs, district presidents and over 1,200 party office-bearers have been invited to the meeting.

Meanwhile, the saffron party has also launched the campaign "Modi Ke Man Mein Base MP and MP Ke Man Mein Modi" to register as "vikas doot" to gather support for PM Modi for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and upcoming assembly elections.

The campaign, launched by the national unit of the BJP, focuses on PM Modi and his connection with Madhya Pradesh.

"All the big schemes launched by the BJP-led state government including Ladli Behna, Sambal, free ration, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Gareeb Kalyan Schemes are being promoted with the face of PM Modi," said a senior party leader.

"Earlier, it was decided to launch this campaign for assembly elections, but it was not leaving the desired impact for the state leadership. Later, it was decided to launch for the Lok Sabha election," he added.

In 2019, BJP won 28 seats; for 2024, the BJP is eying on winning all 29 Lok Sabha seats, said the BJP leader.