Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / MP CM Chouhan promises job to each household in state if BJP retains power

MP CM Chouhan promises job to each household in state if BJP retains power

When asked about the announcement made by the CM, state Congress media department chairman K K Mishra said such statements are being made only to mislead the youth

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ahead of the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised that if the BJP retains power in the state, it would provide one job to each household.

The announcement comes amid the opposition Congress' constant criticism that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Chouhan has failed to address the issue of unemployment.

"I will remove difficulties from the lives (of the people of the state). If elected to power again, one person from every family will be given employment so that they do not have to migrate. Be it through self-help groups, Udyam Kranti Yojana or government jobs, one person from every family will be given a job," Chouhan said.

He was addressing a rally in tribal-dominated Alirajpur district on Friday. Chouhan said he became chief minister to worship the soil of Madhya Pradesh and to serve the public, and added that he worked day and night to change people's lives.

When asked about the announcement made by the CM, state Congress media department chairman K K Mishra said such statements are being made only to mislead the youth.

"The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government has failed to provide jobs to the unemployed in the last 18 years. How can he ensure jobs in future?...He is again trying to deceive the unemployed youth," he alleged.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due in November this year.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Ahead of polls, women in Madhya Pradesh get 'rakhi gift' from CM Shivraj

Nobody knows if he would be given ticket: Congress mocks Shivraj Chouhan

Rahul Gandhi to join 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh on Sept 30

Samajwadi Party to play important role in defeating BJP in MP: Akhilesh

Senior BJP leaders scrambling to avoid fighting: Congress ahead of MP polls

MP election: Amit Shah to visit Bhopal on Sunday to discuss poll strategy

Topics :Madhya PradeshBJPShivraj Singh ChouhanMadhya Pradesh Assembly Elections

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story