MP election: Congress MLA's demand for tribal CM heats up politics in state

Three months before the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections , a remark by former minister and Congress MLA from Gandhwani Assembly seat, Umang Singhar, sparked controversy in the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a public meeting in MP's Dhar district, Umang Singhar demanded a tribal chief minister for the state. "Whether you are in Congress or BJP, you should demand a tribal chief minister," Singhar said.

"I am not asking for a post myself. By God's grace, I have everything. However, for the tribals of MP, a member of this community has to be on the chief minister's chair. Whoever he may be. If you want your government to be formed and strengthened, then on social media and WhatsApp status, demand a tribal chief minister. Say that you do not want any useless and fake person on the chief minister's chair," he was quoted as saying by Times of India (ToI).

"Day before yesterday, I told Kantilal Bhuria that they [All India Congress Committee] have appointed him chairman of the Election Campaign Committee. But if they had to make him anything, they should make him MP's chief minister," Singhar said.

Congress MLA bats for tribal as CM, BJP reacts

Umang Singhar represents the tribal reserved Gandhwani Assembly seat and is the nephew of former Deputy Chief Minister Jamuna Devi, who was a tribal woman leader of the grand old party.





Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Eye on polls, BJP, Congress woo voters with poll promises His statement has unnerved not just the Congress, which declared Kamal Nath its chief ministerial candidate, but also the BJP.

"It is Umang Singhar's personal agony. As far as the BJP is concerned, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country got its first President from the tribal society after 75 years of Independence," state BJP president VD Sharma said.



"Our sister Draupadi Murmu holds the highest Constitutional office in the country. However, Congress only lies and views tribal societies as vote banks. So this is the pain that drove Umang Singhar to give such a statement," VD Sharma said.

कांग्रेस नेता उमंग सिंघार के मन की पीड़ा बता रही है कि कांग्रेस आदिवासियों को सिर्फ वोट बैंक समझती है।



प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में भाजपा ने अनुसूचित जनजाति समाज की बहन श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु जी को राष्ट्रपति पद पर आसीन कराया है। — VD Sharma (@vdsharmabjp) August 7, 2023

VD Sharma contended that from time to time, Umang Singhar has been speaking about former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

"During the 15-month Congress government, Umang Singhar had claimed that Digvijaya Singh is the head of land mafia, sand mafia, and liquor mafia," VD Sharma added.

Meanwhile, home minister Narottam Mishra came out to defend Singhar.

Reacting to Singhar's demand, the home minister said, "We support Umang Singhar; he speaks the truth and that too with a lot of gusto."

"Like he has demanded a tribal chief minister, as the minister of the Kamal Nath government, he had said that Digvijaya Singh was running the government from behind the scenes. He said Digvijaya Singh is the biggest mafia of the state and the most corrupt. And surprisingly, Digvijaya Singh never denied that claim," Mishra said.

He added, "When Singhar says there should be a tribal chief minister, then Pradesh Congress Committee [PCC] chief Kamal Nath should reply. After all, Umang Singhar is a Congress leader. The Congress has neglected tribal leaders like Jamuna Devi, Shivbhan Singh Solanki, and Dalbir Singh. Now Umang Singhar is being neglected. He is saying what people already know that tribals have been neglected by the Congress."

Congress' reaction to Umang Singhar's demand

State Congress, on the other hand, stated that Umang Singhar was addressing a tribal congregation, and hence, it is normal to aspire to community members holding significant posts.

"Umang Singhar is a senior tribal leader," stated state Congress media cell vice-president Abbas Hafeez.





Also Read: Over 4 mn voters increased in MP; final roll to be released on Oct 4 "He was not speaking at a political rally, but at a social gathering for the International Day for the Indigenous Peoples. In that context, he spoke about having a tribal chief minister. But he has not protested PCC chief Kamal Nath. Congress has given the state two tribal deputy chief ministers – Shivbhan Singh Solanki in the Arjun Singh government and Jamuna Devi in the Digvijaya Singh government. The BJP has not appointed even a tribal as state party president while we had Kantilal Bhuria as PCC chief," Hafeez said.

Slamming the ruling BJP, Hafeez said, "Contrary to what the BJP is saying, Umag Singhar must be hurt after the incidents of a BJP leader urinating on a tribal in Sidhi and firing on another tribal youth by the son of a BJP MLA in Singrauli".

Meanwhile, on Singhar's demand, former CM and PCC chief Kamal Nath on Monday said, "Everyone has their own views."

"Everyone has their own views. Only he [Singhar] knows what he said. There is a tradition for CM's face. Who is the chief minister of Chhattisgarh? Who is the chief minister of Rajasthan? Therefore, there is a system, it is being followed," Nath added.