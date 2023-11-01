MP polls: Kamal Nath attacks Shivraj, alleges 50% commission rule in state

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath on Wednesday attacked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that a 50 per cent commission rule prevails in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Kareli town in Narsinghpur district of the poll-bound state, Nath said that the BJP government ruined the future of youth, farmers and other sections.

"Chouhan has put a lock on the future of Madhya Pradesh, and this lock opens only when you pay a 50 per cent commission. He has put a lock on the income of farmers, pension of employees, and on school uniforms of children,'' Nath alleged.

Nath further said that while common people are deprived of progress in MP, there is a ''development of big scams and 50 per cent commission. The development of Chouhan and the BJP has taken place,'' he added.

"In the last 18 years of BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh, the health system, education, and the panchayat and employment system have been totally ruined," the former chief minister said.

"Chouhan's 'announcement machine' has been running at double speed for the last six months. When he doesn't lie, he cannot digest food on that day,'' Nath alleged.

''In the last 18 years, the BJP regime has made people helpless by using police, money power, and administration. People are desperate to get rid of this government,'' he added.

The polling for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.