Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / MP polls: Kamal Nath attacks Shivraj, alleges 50% commission rule in state

MP polls: Kamal Nath attacks Shivraj, alleges 50% commission rule in state

'Shivraj Singh Chouhan has put a lock on the future of Madhya Pradesh and this lock opens only when you pay a 50 per cent commission,' said Kamal Nath on Wednesday

BS Web Team New Delhi
Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath on Wednesday attacked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that a 50 per cent commission rule prevails in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Kareli town in Narsinghpur district of the poll-bound state, Nath said that the BJP government ruined the future of youth, farmers and other sections.

"Chouhan has put a lock on the future of Madhya Pradesh, and this lock opens only when you pay a 50 per cent commission. He has put a lock on the income of farmers, pension of employees, and on school uniforms of children,'' Nath alleged.

Nath further said that while common people are deprived of progress in MP, there is a ''development of big scams and 50 per cent commission. The development of Chouhan and the BJP has taken place,'' he added.

"In the last 18 years of BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh, the health system, education, and the panchayat and employment system have been totally ruined," the former chief minister said.

"Chouhan's 'announcement machine' has been running at double speed for the last six months. When he doesn't lie, he cannot digest food on that day,'' Nath alleged.

''In the last 18 years, the BJP regime has made people helpless by using police, money power, and administration. People are desperate to get rid of this government,'' he added.

The polling for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls

Played last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates

Gave inflation, corruption and unemployment: Kamal Nath's jibe at Chouhan

People have decided to give Shivraj Chouhan a warm farewell: Kamal Nath

Shivraj Chouhan slams Kamal Nath, says 'he defames Madhya Pradesh'

Kamal Nath's son sends out invite for father's oath-taking as MP CM

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Here's the full list of BJP candidates

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kamal NathCongressIndian National CongressMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh assemblyMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsElection newsElections in IndiaState assembly pollsShivraj Singh ChouhanBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story