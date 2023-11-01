Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / Kamal Nath's son sends out invite for father's oath-taking as MP CM

Kamal Nath's son sends out invite for father's oath-taking as MP CM

Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath urged people to support the Congress party and invited them to come to Kamal Nath's oath ceremony on December 7

BS Web Team New Delhi
File photo of Nakul Nath and Kamal Nath

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 11:49 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress MP from Chhindwara and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath on Tuesday invited people for the swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath on December 7 ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Addressing a program of outsourced employees in Chhindwara, Nakul Nath said, "Kamal Nath has met all your [outsource employees] demands in the promissory note of the Congress party and now there will be no regrets. Everyone will get a permanent government job. You had to face injustice for the last 18 years in the state, but after December 3, you will face justice," Nakul Nath said.

He added that now only 17 to 18 days were left for polls, they should support the Congress party and should come to Kamal Nath's oath ceremony on December 7.

"Now, only 17-18 days are left for polls, and I would like you to request that you have faced problems for the last 17-18 years, so now for the next 17-18 days do support the Congress party with full strength and hard work. Please come to Bhopal on December 7 for the swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath," he added.

Reacting to Nakul Nath's remark, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s spokesperson Ashish Agarwal said, "Nakul Nath wants to become the next Nath of Congress, therefore, he has become boastful and is in a hurry. A few days ago, he had promoted the names of candidates of his own before the Congress Working Committee [CWC] list and now, this time he has shown this braggadocious."

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Mesmerising mix of art and AI

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Played last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Here's the full list of BJP candidates

BJP announces 2 more candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

CM Shivraj is Dhoni, Vijayvargiya Pandya of MP politics: Rajnath Singh

Women in election-bound Madhya Pradesh: Of opening moves, political pawns

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kamal NathCongressElection newsElections in IndiaMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story