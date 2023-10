Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday filed his nomination as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Budhni Assembly constituency. Monday was the last date for filing nominations, while scrutiny will take place on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan files nomination from Budhni Assembly constituency — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023



Ahead of filing nomination papers, CM Chouhan visited his village Jait in the district, held a roadshow and also addressed a public gathering in the district.

"We will serve the public and will do it in such a way that the world would remember that someone had come. The aim of my life is to make the lives of the people better. I want to tell the women of the entire state that in the coming five years, I will make every sister a Lakhpati Didi," CM Chouhan was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

He also urged people to "consider themselves as Shivraj" and ensure his victory on the basis of welfare works he has done in his political career.

"This is my birthplace, workplace, holy land as well as motherland," an emotional Chouhan said.

Chouhan will contest the elections from the Budhni seat against Congress candidate and actor Vikram Mastal and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vairagyanand Giri alias Mirchi Baba.