Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / MP state services main exam put off by 2 months over polls, 13,000 affected

MP state services main exam put off by 2 months over polls, 13,000 affected

Now this examination will be held from Dec 26 to Dec 31, considering the availability of examination centres and security arrangements in view of polls, said official

Press Trust of India Indore
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 7:33 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Madhya Pradesh State Services Main Examination 2022, scheduled to begin on October 30 and continue till November 4, has been postponed by nearly two months following announcement of the schedule for the state assembly elections, an official said on Thursday.

Now this examination will be held from December 26 to December 31, said the official of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) here.

"After considering the availability of examination centres and security arrangements in view of the announcement of the schedule for the state assembly elections by the Election Commission, we have decided to extend the dates of the State Services Main Examination 2022," MPPSC Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Ravindra Panchbhai told PTI.

He informed that 13,000 candidates, who were successful in the state services preliminary examination, will appear in the main test. Panchbhai said with the main examination getting pushed ahead, candidates will get more time to prepare for it.

The model code of conduct came into force when the Election Commission announced the schedule for the assembly polls on October 9.

According to the schedule, polling for the 230-member state assembly will be held in a single phase on November 17, while the counting of votes is slated for December 3.

Meanwhile, the Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), an organisation of tribal youths, organised a students' convention in the city to protest against the alleged delay in holding the state government's recruitment examinations.

"It has become a policy of the state government to first issue advertisements for vacant government posts and later cancel the recruitment process, JAYS national worker (pracharak) Sahib Singh Kalam said.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

BJP's decision to field MPs in Assembly polls a 'good move': Union Minister

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

Gave inflation, corruption and unemployment: Kamal Nath's jibe at Chouhan

I will rise like phoenix to serve my people: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Congress, BJP in war of words over caste census ahead of MP elections

Incumbency, unemployment and more: Key issues in Madhya Pradesh elections

Topics :Madhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh Assembly Electionscivil servicesEntrance Examspublic services

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside Hyderabad

Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak match

Power utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership deal

IMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

Next Story