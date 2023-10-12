Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asserted Madhya Pradesh doesn't need a "double-engine" government, but a "new engine" in form of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for "pollution-free" and speedy development of the poll-bound state.



The AAP leader, while campaigning in the BJP-ruled state where assembly polls will be held on November 17, said the people of Delhi and Punjab, where his party is in power, have opted for a new "model" of development envisaged by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Madhya Pradesh got a double-engine (BJP in power in the state and also at the Centre) government, but the 'gadi' (vehicle) didn't move at all. Now, you don't need a double-engine, but a new engine.



The Kejriwal engine was launched in the county. This engine does not spread pollution and it runs faster. The people of Delhi and Punjab have adopted this model, Mann said. He was addressing a rally at Mauganj in Rewa district in support of AAP candidates contesting the polls. The Kejriwal-led outfit has fielded Umesh Tripathi from the Mauganj assembly seat, Dileep Singh Guddu from Deotalab and Varun Ambedkar from Mangavan in Rewa district.



Mann said the people of Madhya Pradesh are left with just 37 days to elect a new government. This chance (election) comes once in five years and that, too, for nine hours (voting duration). I urge you to press the button on the 'jhadu' (broom) symbol to vote for AAP candidates to fulfil the dreams of your children and to save your state, he said.



He attacked the Congress and the BJP for their family-oriented politics and said in Punjab young men ('naye naye ladke') have become MLAs. On the other hand, the Congress and the BJP do not offer tickets even for election of sarpanches (to young politicians) as the list of their own family members (aspiring for nomination) is very long, said the AAP leader.



The rally was also addressed by AAP general secretary (organization) Sandeep Pathak. Madhya Pradesh will have a single-phase polling for the 230-member assembly.