Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Mann said the people of Madhya Pradesh are left with just 37 days to elect a new government. This chance (election) comes once in five years and that, too, for nine hours (voting duration)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
I urge you to press the button on the 'jhadu' (broom) symbol to vote for AAP candidates to fulfil the dreams of your children and to save your state, he said.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 7:06 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asserted Madhya Pradesh doesn't need a "double-engine" government, but a "new engine" in form of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for "pollution-free" and speedy development of the poll-bound state.

The AAP leader, while campaigning in the BJP-ruled state where assembly polls will be held on November 17, said the people of Delhi and Punjab, where his party is in power, have opted for a new "model" of development envisaged by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Madhya Pradesh got a double-engine (BJP in power in the state and also at the Centre) government, but the 'gadi' (vehicle) didn't move at all. Now, you don't need a double-engine, but a new engine.

The Kejriwal engine was launched in the county. This engine does not spread pollution and it runs faster. The people of Delhi and Punjab have adopted this model, Mann said. He was addressing a rally at Mauganj in Rewa district in support of AAP candidates contesting the polls. The Kejriwal-led outfit has fielded Umesh Tripathi from the Mauganj assembly seat, Dileep Singh Guddu from Deotalab and Varun Ambedkar from Mangavan in Rewa district.

Mann said the people of Madhya Pradesh are left with just 37 days to elect a new government. This chance (election) comes once in five years and that, too, for nine hours (voting duration). I urge you to press the button on the 'jhadu' (broom) symbol to vote for AAP candidates to fulfil the dreams of your children and to save your state, he said.

He attacked the Congress and the BJP for their family-oriented politics and said in Punjab young men ('naye naye ladke') have become MLAs. On the other hand, the Congress and the BJP do not offer tickets even for election of sarpanches (to young politicians) as the list of their own family members (aspiring for nomination) is very long, said the AAP leader.

The rally was also addressed by AAP general secretary (organization) Sandeep Pathak. Madhya Pradesh will have a single-phase polling for the 230-member assembly.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

'You won't find a brother like me, you'll miss me', says Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Congress, BJP in war of words over caste census ahead of MP elections

Incumbency, unemployment and more: Key issues in Madhya Pradesh elections

BJP's decision to field MPs in Assembly polls a 'good move': Union Minister

Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM Chouhan

Congress to announce candidates for MP polls after Pitru Paksha: Kamal Nath

Topics :Arvind KejriwalNarendra ModiMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsMadhya PradeshAAP governmentShivraj Singh ChouhanBhagwant MannModi govtBJP

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 7:06 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana

Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates

World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Next Story