Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that his party would go for a caste survey if voted to power in Madhya Pradesh

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in Madhya Pradesh exchanged sharp criticisms on Wednesday after the saffron party asserted that the Opposition was responsible for India's partition and was now attempting to create a divide among Hindus by raising the issue of a caste survey.

In response, the Congress party questioned whether the BJP considers OBCs (Other Backward Classes) as Hindus. The Congress welcomed the Bihar government's initiative to collect caste-based data and urged the Centre to undertake a similar exercise at the national level.

Speaking at a rally in Beohari, Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said his party would conduct a caste survey if voted into power in the state. He described the survey as an "X-ray" of the country that would shed light on the condition of OBCs, Dalits, and tribals who are "injured."

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra questioned why the Congress is focusing on a "caste census among Hindus and not about others."

"First, the Congress divided the country through partition. Those responsible were his (Rahul Gandhi's) ancestors. The same was done in Kashmir, and an attempt was made in Punjab. Now they are trying to divide Hindus into castes. Why is there talk of such division only among Hindus? Extend it to other religions as well," Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

"Why does the Congress only raise questions over Ram Mandir and Mahakaleshwar?" he further inquired.

When asked about the BJP leader's allegations, Madhya Pradesh Congress media department's spokesman KK Mishra retorted that the BJP should first clarify whether it considers OBCs as Hindus.

The state Home Minister should also specify if he believes that OBCs should receive rights in proportion to their population, added Mishra.

He further noted that Minister Mishra has no authority to pose such questions as his own party came to power in Madhya Pradesh through a "divide and rule" strategy.

Madhya Pradesh will hold elections on 17 November. The results will be announced on 3 December.

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

