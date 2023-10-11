Incumbency, unemployment and more: Key issues in Madhya Pradesh elections

As Madhya Pradesh prepares for the upcoming elections, here are the key issues likely to dominate the campaign trail and significantly impact the outcome of the elections to the 230-member assembly.

Narendra Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a dominant figure in the campaign and will continue to serve as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) trump card. The saffron party will heavily rely on Prime Minister Modi's powerful oratory, political charisma, enduring mass appeal, and popularity to secure another electoral victory.

Corruption/Scams



The Congress plans to focus on alleged corruption under BJP governance as its main electoral issue. The opposition party has claimed that, unlike in Karnataka, where it was a "40 per cent commission government" during BJP rule, in Madhya Pradesh it is a "50 per cent" cut. Several months ago, the Congress displayed posters across the state alleging a "50 per cent" commission charge against the Shivraj Chouhan government. Additionally, the Congress has identified more than 250 "major scams" during 18 years of BJP rule, with the Vyapam recruitment and admission scam topping the list.

Anti-Incumbency



The BJP has been in power in the state since 2003, except for a 15-month period (December 2018-March 2020) when Congress governed. The party now faces anti-incumbency sentiment. For all these years, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been the face of the party. However, in a change of strategy, the BJP has now fielded three Union ministers and four Members of Parliament (MPs) in the state, seen as an attempt to counter anti-incumbency against Chouhan.

Fate of Scindia Supporters



Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia faces a challenge in securing poll tickets for all key supporters who left the Congress in 2020 to join the BJP. Accommodating them could cause resentment among long-standing BJP leaders and workers.

Crime



The rise in crime rates, particularly incidents against women and vulnerable communities, including Dalits and tribals, is a significant concern among voters. An incident in Sidhi district, where a man urinated on a tribal individual, led to a public outcry. In a damage control exercise, Chief Minister Chouhan washed the feet of the victim and apologised.

Project Cheetah



The deaths of six cheetahs and three cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park have cast doubts on the programme to reintroduce the world's fastest land animal to India. Some conservationists have questioned the conception and implementation of the entire project.

Farmers



Agricultural concerns have historically been a focal point in the state's political discourse. Both the Congress and the BJP have traded accusations of defrauding farmers and debated the issue of farm loan waivers. Non-availability of quality seeds and fertiliser shortages also remain key concerns for farmers.

Unemployment



A high unemployment rate among youths is a pressing issue. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has promised an unemployment allowance if voted into power. The BJP, in contrast, has focused on skill development and financial aid for the young.

Education and Health



Both sectors are crucial for the welfare of the common citizens. Despite the establishment of numerous schools in rural areas, there is a severe shortage of qualified teachers and adequate infrastructure. In healthcare, most small-town hospitals and primary health centres lack trained staff, affecting rural healthcare services.

Chief Ministerial Face



While the Congress has unequivocally stated that veteran leader Kamal Nath is the party's chief ministerial candidate, the BJP has not clarified its stance, even though Chief Minister Chouhan remains the most popular leader in the state.

(With agency input)