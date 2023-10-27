Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / PM Modi to be in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today, 2nd visit in a week

PM Modi to be in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today, 2nd visit in a week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chitrakoot in MP's Satna today and take part in functions at the Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust

BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Friday, October 27, for the second time in a week and fourth in less than a month. He was in Gwalior five days ago. The prime minister will visit Chitrakoot in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday and take part in functions at the Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust, an official release said.

PM Modi will reach Chitrakoot at 1.45 pm, after which he will pray at Raghubir Mandir, visit the Shri Ram Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, pay floral tribute at the "samadhi" of late Arvind Bhai Mafatlal and inaugurate the new wing of the Jankikund Chikitsalaya, the release said.

The prime minister will then attend a public programme marking the centenary birth year celebrations of the late Arvind Bhai Mafatlal, who was inspired by Ranchhoddasji Maharaj, who set up the Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust in 1968, it said.

"The prime minister will also visit Tulsi Peeth. At around 3:15 pm, he will perform pooja and darshan at Kanch Mandir and seek blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya of the Tulsi Peeth. He will attend a public function where he will release three books, namely Ashtadhyayi Bhashya, Ramanandacharya Charitam and Bhagwan Shri Krishna ki Rashtraleela," it added.

Tulsi Peeth, an important religious and social service institution in Chitrakoot, was established by Jagadguru Rambhadracharya in 1987 and is one of the leading publishers of Hindu religious literature.

PM Modi's special connection with MP

Earlier, PM Modi penned a letter to the people of Madhya Pradesh seeking their support in the upcoming Assembly elections. In the letter, he said, "I am confident that you will again make a double-engineered government in Madhya Pradesh."

"I have always had a special connection with Madhya Pradesh and that meant that people have given us a big victory in the state in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state. I am confident that you will give me similar support in the upcoming state elections in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

The elections in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 17, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Also Read

MP election 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to visit MP again in less than a week

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

MP election 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to visit MP again in less than a week

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Kamal Nath files nomination from Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh Assembly met for an average 16 days per year, report shows

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Kamal Nath files nomination from Chhindwara

Will BJP's big guns fire in MP polls as party has 4 LS members in fray

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsBJPElection newsElections in IndiaState assembly pollsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story