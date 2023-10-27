PM Modi to be in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today, 2nd visit in a week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Friday, October 27, for the second time in a week and fourth in less than a month. He was in Gwalior five days ago. The prime minister will visit Chitrakoot in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday and take part in functions at the Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust, an official release said.

PM Modi will reach Chitrakoot at 1.45 pm, after which he will pray at Raghubir Mandir, visit the Shri Ram Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, pay floral tribute at the "samadhi" of late Arvind Bhai Mafatlal and inaugurate the new wing of the Jankikund Chikitsalaya, the release said.

The prime minister will then attend a public programme marking the centenary birth year celebrations of the late Arvind Bhai Mafatlal, who was inspired by Ranchhoddasji Maharaj, who set up the Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust in 1968, it said.

"The prime minister will also visit Tulsi Peeth. At around 3:15 pm, he will perform pooja and darshan at Kanch Mandir and seek blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya of the Tulsi Peeth. He will attend a public function where he will release three books, namely Ashtadhyayi Bhashya, Ramanandacharya Charitam and Bhagwan Shri Krishna ki Rashtraleela," it added.

Tulsi Peeth, an important religious and social service institution in Chitrakoot, was established by Jagadguru Rambhadracharya in 1987 and is one of the leading publishers of Hindu religious literature.

PM Modi's special connection with MP

Earlier, PM Modi penned a letter to the people of Madhya Pradesh seeking their support in the upcoming Assembly elections. In the letter, he said, "I am confident that you will again make a double-engineered government in Madhya Pradesh."

"I have always had a special connection with Madhya Pradesh and that meant that people have given us a big victory in the state in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state. I am confident that you will give me similar support in the upcoming state elections in Madhya Pradesh," he added.