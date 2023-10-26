Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Kamal Nath files nomination from Chhindwara

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Thursday filed his nomination from the Chhindwara Assembly seat for upcoming MP polls scheduled to be held next month.

Ahead of filing the nomination, Kamal Nath said that he had specially selected an auspicious time (Muhurt) to file the nomination for the upcoming poll.

"I have selected auspicious time [Muhurt] for nomination. I remember November 1979, when I filed the nomination for the first time from Chhindwara, I did not understand then, I went among people. Here in 40 years, I not only get support but also receive love and trust. Out of 2,000 villages, there was electricity in only 480 villages. When I used to tour by jeep, one and a half kilos of dust used to be deposited on my body," Nath said.

He further said that people's love was the biggest asset of his life.

"Your [public] love is the biggest asset of my life. This election is for the future of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Slamming CM Chouhan, Nath said that the CM has ruined the state.

"In 18 years, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has pushed Madhya Pradesh into corruption, has given inflation and ruined the state," Nath said, adding, "CM Chouhan is a great artist. He does not see unemployment, he does not listen to the voice of farmers, but he only talks a lot and he is not able to run the state."

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.