Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Highlighting BJP's downfall in the Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Congress will win in all four states in the upcoming elections

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday predicted that his party will sweep upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

"Congress will win elections in all four states -Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana…Congress is not just a party, it is an ideology," said the Congress leader while addressing a gathering in Ladakh's Kargil.


In 2018, the Congress party won assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh when Rahul Gandhi was leading as the party president. However, the Congress lost power in Madhya Pradesh in 2020 after Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with around two dozen party MLAs, defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Telangana, which was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the Congress has been losing its ground and has been unable to make an impact in state elections.

All four states- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana- will go to polls later this year.

Rahul Gandhi's bike ride through Ladakh 

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Ladakh on August 17 and is currently on an over week-long tour of the region, his first after the region was granted Union Territory status after being carved out from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

On Saturday, Gandhi rode a motorcycle from Leh to Pangong Lake and stayed overnight to celebrate the birth anniversary of his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi the next day.

On his return from Nubra Valley on the motorcycle, Gandhi took pictures at Khardungla, the world's highest motorable road at a height of 18,380 feet.

On his way to Lamayuru along the Leh-Kargil national highway, Gandhi stopped at the famous magnetic hill and had lunch at the famous Alchi Kitchen.

The trip was initially scheduled for only two days. He later extended his tour, which Congress termed an extension of Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir from September 7, 2022, to January 30, 2023.

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

