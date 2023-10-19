Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, according to an official statement issued by the party on Wednesday.

The party has declared the names of a total of 22 candidates in the second list.

The list of candidates along with their assembly constituencies includes Lal Singh Rathore (Sabalgarh), Reena Kushwaha (Jaura), Manju Solanki (Sumawali), Ramnarayan Sakwar (Dimani), RR Bansal (Jatara), Shivangi Singh Yadav (Prithvipur), Lakhan Lal Yadav (Jabera), Jitendra Kumar Dahayat (Gunnaur), Sanjay Singh (Chitrakut), Chandra Prakash Patel (Maihar), Ram Sharan Kushwaha (Nagod), Trinetra Shuka (Teonthar), Ramyagya Scindia (Devtalab), Amresh Patel (Gurh), Om Prakash Singh (Singrauli), Kunti Kaul (Badwara), Vipin Verma (Chaurai), Shamsul Hasan (Narela), Shama Tanveer (Bhopal-Madhya), Rahul Maran (Huzoor), Babulal Malviya (Shujalpur), Afreen B (Ratlam Shehar).

The party has named RR Bansal, a member of the Scheduled Caste (SC), for the Jatara constituency in the Tikamgarh district.

According to the 2011 census report, the total population of Jatara is 17,499, with 5,974 individuals belonging to the SC community.

Bansal was the party's candidate for the Tikamgarh constituency in the 2019 general elections but was defeated by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Virendra Kumar.

The Party has chosen Jitendra Kumar Dahayat, also an SC leader, to represent the Gunnaur constituency in the Panna district.

As per the 2011 census, Gunnaur's total population is 1,33,513, and 64,176 people in the area are from the SC community.

On October 15, the SP had previously announced its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh polls.

The party selected former MLA Meera Deepak Yadav for the Niwari constituency and retired district judge DR Rahul for the Bhander constituency.

the BJP has already declared the names of 136 candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls.

The Congress has also released its first list of 144 candidates, including prominent leaders like former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Former Minister of Higher Education of Madhya Pradesh Jitu Patwari, Jaivardhan Singh, Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Vijayalakshmi Sadho, and Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Lakshman Singh, among others.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to vote on November 17, with the vote count taking place on December 3.

Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The Kamal Nath government collapsed in March 2021 when 22 sitting Congress MLAs resigned under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia and joined the BJP. Subsequently, the BJP formed the government in the state, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking office as Chief Minister.