Congress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Tuesday will release its manifesto, named 'Vachan Patra', for the upcoming state Assembly election

The 'Vachan Pratra' has promises for every section and voters, including youth, women and senior citizens. The party is likely to include special packages for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) voters as well.

The document will be unveiled by MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Surjewala at Bhopal's Ravindra Bhavan, a party spokesman said.

The party has already announced 12 promises, which includes -- Rs 1,500 per month for women under 'Nari Samman Yojana', implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS), free electricity up to 100 units, farm loan waiver.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in her last public rally in Dhar made two major announcements -- free education for school children (in government schools) and cash incentives -- Rs 500 for students up to Class 8 and Rs 1,500 for students of Class 11 and 12.

The Congress is likely to promise a fixed monthly income to farmers, a guaranteed minimum support price for crops and a youth unemployment allowance of up to Rs 8,000 in its poll manifesto, reports said.

In 2018, the Congress had promised youth unemployment allowance in its manifesto but could not implement it as Kamal Nath remained the chief minister only for 15 months. After a rebellion by 22 Congress MLAs, who switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kamal Nath resigned and was replaced by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

