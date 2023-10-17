Health insurance, IPL team: What Congress promised in its manifesto for MP

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly polls , making a slew of promises, including Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover for all citizens of the state, 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and to form an Indian Premier League (IPL) team of the state.

The Opposition Congress listed 59 promises in its 106-page manifesto, with assurances for all sections of the society, including farmers, women and government employees.



#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Congress manifesto says, "It's not a manifesto of Congress, it's a letter of lies. Five years ago, they made more than 900 promises but didn't even fulfil nine of them...They again presented a letter of lies.… — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 17, 2023



Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also slammed the party and said, "The manifesto of Congress is a bunch of lies. Before this, Congress also made promises about farmers and unemployed youth but didn't fulfil them. This time, MP's public will also consider their manifesto a lie."

"The track record of Congress is too bad...They'll now make an IPL team. Is it the government's duty to make an IPL team?... Nobody trusts Congress but they trust BJP and PM Modi," said BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

(With agency input)