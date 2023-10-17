Health insurance, IPL team: What Congress promised in its manifesto for MP

#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Congress manifesto says, "It's not a manifesto of Congress, it's a letter of lies. Five years ago, they made more than 900 promises but didn't even fulfil nine of them...They again presented a letter of lies.…— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 17, 2023
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also slammed the party and said, "The manifesto of Congress is a bunch of lies. Before this, Congress also made promises about farmers and unemployed youth but didn't fulfil them. This time, MP's public will also consider their manifesto a lie."