Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / Health insurance, IPL team: What Congress promised in its manifesto for MP

Health insurance, IPL team: What Congress promised in its manifesto for MP

The Opposition Congress listed 59 promises in its 106-page manifesto, with assurances for all sections of the society

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Twitter/@OfficeOfKNath

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly polls, making a slew of promises, including Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover for all citizens of the state, 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and to form an Indian Premier League (IPL) team of the state.

The Opposition Congress listed 59 promises in its 106-page manifesto, with assurances for all sections of the society, including farmers, women and government employees.
 

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also slammed the party and said, "The manifesto of Congress is a bunch of lies. Before this, Congress also made promises about farmers and unemployed youth but didn't fulfil them. This time, MP's public will also consider their manifesto a lie."

"The track record of Congress is too bad...They'll now make an IPL team. Is it the government's duty to make an IPL team?... Nobody trusts Congress but they trust BJP and PM Modi," said BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

(With agency input)

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Played last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates

Gave inflation, corruption and unemployment: Kamal Nath's jibe at Chouhan

Congress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

Madhya Pradesh polls: Rau constituency to see rerun of 2018 contest

Obvious for some to get disappointed: Kamal Nath on Congress 1st list

MP: Yadvendra Singh quits Congress, vows to teach Kamal Nath 'a lesson'

Mayawati's party releases 4th list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls

Topics :Kamal NathCongressMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsMadhya PradeshElection newselection manifestoState assembly pollsElections in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

ECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup history

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chief

Karnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%

Fueling India's innovation engine

Next Story