Around 160-165 MLAs will be elected from MVA: Raut ahead of counting

As the results for the Maharashtra polls will be announced tomorrow, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday exuded confidence in the victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), saying that around 160-165 MLAs will be elected from MVA.

Reacting to the speculations of the CM face from Maha Vikas Aghadi, Raut asserted that no formula has been made yet for the selection of the CM face as everyone will sit together and choose the CM. He added that the alliance will make a unanimous decision and Sharad Pawar, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray will play equal roles while deciding the face of the Chief Minister from MVA.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Raut said that to save their MLAs from "Khokha walas" pressure, they have made an arrangement of a hotel for the candidates that will be elected as MLAs.

Addressing a press conference, Sanjay Raut said, "The results will be out tomorrow. We are sure that we are going to get the majority. 160-165 of our MLAs would be elected... The 'Khokha walas' will pressurise them, so we have made an arrangement for them to stay together in a hotel... Sharad Pawar, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray will have a role to play (in choosing the CM face)... The MVA will get the complete majority and we will make a unanimous decision... No formula has been made yet, everyone will sit together and choose the CM..."

Earlier, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat expressed confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) winning the Maharashtra Assembly election, asserting that the alliance would soon form the government.

Most exit polls for the Maharashtra election indicate that the ruling Mahayuti alliance is likely to retain power in the state, with the NDA also maintaining an edge in forming a government in Jharkhand. The exit polls were released on Wednesday evening following the conclusion of voting in both states.

While exit polls suggest the Maha Vikas Aghadi will put up a strong performance, they indicate it may fall short of the majority mark in the 288-member Assembly.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance is projected to win 137-157 seats, with the MVA securing 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.

Chanakya Strategies' predictions place the Mahayuti at 152-160 seats, the MVA at 130-138 seats, and others at 6-8 seats.

In Maharashtra, the primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).