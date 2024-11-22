Maharashtra polls: Who will be the next CM? Key contenders in the spotlight

With the results of Maharashtra’s high-stakes Assembly elections only a day away, all eyes now on the battle between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). While most exit polls suggest Mahayuti may form the next government, a few favour the MVA. Here's a look at potential chief ministerial candidates from both alliances.

Maharashtra elections: Mahayuti candidates

1. Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde, the current chief minister and a key figure in the Shiv Sena rebellion, rose to prominence when Devendra Fadnavis announced his name as Chief Minister in June 2022 despite Shinde’s faction having fewer MLAs than the BJP. His selection was attributed to his Maratha identity and perceived ability to address unrest among Maratha agitators.

With over three decades in politics, Shinde’s career includes serving as an urban development minister in cabinets led by both Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray. His Shiv Sena faction has since been recognised as the official party by the Election Commission.

2. Devendra Fadnavis

A two-time chief minister and the current deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis is a leading contender for the top post in Maharashtra. As a seasoned campaigner, he played a central role in BJP’s seat-sharing negotiations and candidate selection for the elections. Known for his backroom strategies, Fadnavis addressed 64 rallies statewide, reinforcing his position as a pivotal BJP leader in Maharashtra.

3. Ajit Pawar

More From This Section

Ajit Pawar, the current deputy chief minister, has been considered a ‘CM-in-waiting’ since 2004, when his NCP ceded the top post to the Congress. Despite allegations in the irrigation scam and political challenges, Pawar joined Mahayuti in 2023, bringing his faction of the NCP into the alliance. If his faction secures the most seats within Mahayuti, Pawar could finally achieve his long-awaited goal of becoming the CM of Maharashtra.

4. Vinod Tawde

Former education minister Vinod Tawde, credited with initiatives like turning Bhilar into Maharashtra’s ‘book village’, is another potential CM candidate. Despite being sidelined in state politics since 2019, Tawde has gained the trust of BJP’s central leadership. His strong ties with Amit Shah and his Maratha background could bolster his chances.

5. Pankaja Munde

Daughter of BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde, Pankaja Munde, after losing the 2019 Assembly elections, shifted to BJP’s central unit but later returned to state politics. If chosen, she would become Maharashtra's first woman chief minister.

Maharashtra polls: MVA candidates

1. Uddhav Thackeray

Leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Uddhav Thackeray has been vocal in challenging the BJP. Despite internal party challenges, his leadership during the Lok Sabha elections resulted in nine wins for his faction.

2. Nana Patole

Congress state president Nana Patole is positioning himself for the CM role, citing his leadership in Congress’s resurgence in Maharashtra. A former BJP MP, Patole joined Congress after clashing with PM Modi and later served as assembly speaker under the MVA government.

3. Prithviraj Chavan

A seasoned Congressman and former CM, Prithviraj Chavan is regarded as a technocrat and strategist. With decades of political experience, he represents the Karad-South constituency. However, his age (78) may pose a challenge to his candidacy.

4. Balasaheb Thorat

Balasaheb Thorat, a veteran Congress leader, has consistently won from Sangamner since 1985. Known for his administrative experience, Thorat has held key positions in state politics, making him a strong contender for the CM position.

5. Jayant Patil

ALSO READ: Maharashtra election results 2024: Key political dynasties to watch closely Jayant Patil, chief of Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction, has been a legislative veteran since 1990. His expertise in finance and home affairs, along with his loyalty to Sharad Pawar, strengthens his bid for the CM post.

Maharashtra exit polls: Axis My India’s exit poll picks CM contender

According to the Axis My India’s exit poll predictions, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde leads with 31 per cent voter preference. Shinde is contesting the Assembly elections from the Kopari-Pachpakhadi seat in Thane against Kedar Dighe.

Former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray ranks second with 18 per cent support, while 12 per cent of respondents prefer current Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for the top position.

Both NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar and candidates from the saffron alliance garnered 5 per cent each, while Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar received 3 per cent.

Around 2 per cent of respondents favoured leaders like Nitin Gadkari, Ajit Pawar, Nana Patole, and MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Meanwhile, 1 per cent supported former CM Prithviraj Chavan and NCP-SP's Jayant Patil.

Additionally, 6 per cent of voters either chose other options or remained undecided.