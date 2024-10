CM Shinde slams Maha Vikas Aghadi as he presents his govt's 'report card'

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of working with an anti-development vision, as he along with allies presented a "report card" of his government's work. Putting up a united face, Shinde addressed a joint press conference here along with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and Union minister Ramdas Athawale, a day after the Election Commission announced the state poll schedule. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Fadnavis said the seat-sharing discussions among the ruling allies were in the final stages. The Mahayuti allies presented a "report card" of the government's work in the last two years, as Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar accused the opposition of creating a "fake narrative".

Flaunting the "report card" which compared the work done by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation and the current Mahayuti government, Shinde said the ruling alliance was ready to go to the people's court.

"The opposition Maha Vikas Aghdi (MVA) works with an anti-development vision," the CM said, accusing the opposition of defaming Maharashtra.

The MVA comprises the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

Without naming his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray or his son and former minister Aaditya Thackeray, Shinde said the cost of Metro project (in Mumbai) rose by Rs 14,000 crore as Aarey car shed was opposed due to "bal hatta" (insistence of a child) and arrogance.

All development works, like the high speed Mumbai-Ahmedabad railway (bullet train) project, were stopped by the previous MVA government, he said.

On seat-sharing among the Mahayuti partners, Fadnavis said it (discussion) has reached the final stages, but added the formula cannot be revealed now.

It will be revealed only after the talks are completed, he added.

Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, said the opposition MVA was baffled by the tremendous response to their government's schemes, like the 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana' for providing financial assistance to women.

When the scheme was announced, the initial allocation for the scheme was Rs 10,000 crore, but it was raised to Rs 45,000 crore, he said.

Pawar said 25 mn eligible women have received Rs 7,500 each in five months since the scheme was launched.

Chief Minister Shinde asserted the schemes started by the government are not temporary.

The Mahayuti alliance leaders were working as a team for the common man, Shinde said.

Fadnavis said the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra brought in transformational schemes. He also accused the opposition of being the brand ambassadors of Gujarat when Maharashtra was prospering.

The state assembly polls are scheduled on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.