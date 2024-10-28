Congress getting good signals for upcoming Maharashtra polls, says Baghel

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the Congress was getting good signals in Maharashtra for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Baghel said "Two days are left for the nomination filing and the process of ticket distribution is also in the final stage. Most of the tickets have been distributed, and they have been done very well. It is very much possible that our colleagues wanted on some seats that could not be done, but we are also contacting everyone. I have been here in Nagpur for two days and today, we have held four meetings here. We are getting good signals."

On October 27, the Congress party released another list of 14 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.According to the list, Sachin Sawant has been replaced by Ashok Jadhav from the Andheri West seat.

Other candidates include Anil Nathu Shinde from Amalner, Sanjay Narayanrao Meshram from Umred - SC, Ramdas Masram from Armori-ST, Pravin Nanaji Padwekar from Chandrapur - SC, Santosh Singh Chandan Singh Rawat from Ballarpur, Pravin Suresh Kakade from Warora and others.

The latest list of 14 candidates brings the total number of candidates announced by the Congress party to 101.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, a total of forty-three constituencies will go to polls in the first phase on the November 13.

Elections are being held on 81 seats of the Jharkhand assembly in two phases on November 13 and November 20, results will be declared on November 23.