NCP releases third list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections

The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) on Sunday released their third list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

As per the list released, the new candidates are VijaySingh Pandit from the Gevrai constituency, Sachin Sudhakar Patil from the Phaltan, Dilipkaka Bankar from Niphad and Kashinath Daante from the Parner constituency.

On October 25, NCP had announced it's second list for the upcoming elections.

Notably, Sana Malik, daughter of NCP leader Nawab Malik, will contest from the Anushakti Nagar constituency.

Zeeshan Siddiqui, who joined the NCP earlier in the day, has also been selected to run from Bandra East. After joining the party, Siddiqui said, "This is an emotional day for me and my family. I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare for believing in me in these tough times. I have got the nomination from Vandre East; I am sure that with the love and support of all the people, I will definitely win Vandre East yet again."

The NCP's second list also includes former BJP leaders Nishikant Patil for Islampur and Sanjaykaka Ramchandra Patil for Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal, who joined the party in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Former BJP leader Nishikant Bhosale Patil, who joined the NCP, said, "I have joined NCP on the direction of our leader Devendra Fadnavis. I had to shift to NCP from the BJP as the Islampur assembly seat went to the NCP. I will win the election from the Islampur seat on the NCP ticket."

Former MP Sanjaykaka Patil said, "NCP is a part of Mahayuti. Two of the seats (assembly), including Tasgaon and the other is Islampur, in our district went to the NCP (for Maharashtra Elections). I had to contest the election (Maharashtra Assembly Election) and hence I joined the NCP."

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.