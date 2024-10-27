Maharashtra polls: Congress announces another list of 14 candidates

The Congress Party on Sunday released another list of 14 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

According to the list, Sachin Sawant has been replaced by Ashok Jadhav from the Andheri West seat.

Other candidates include Anil Nathu Shinde from Amalner, Sanjay Narayanrao Meshram from Umred - SC, Ramdas Masram from Armori-ST, Pravin Nanaji Padwekar from Chandrapur - SC, Santosh Singh Chandan Singh Rawat from Ballarpur, Pravin Suresh Kakade from Warora and others.

The latest list of 14 candidates brings the total number of candidates announced by the Congress party to 101.

As the polling date draws near, the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has intensified its preparations.

The nomination process for the 288 seats in the assembly has started and the polling will happen on November 20 with the results to be declared on November 23.

Earlier this week, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance revealed its seat-sharing arrangement for 255 constituencies, assigning 85 seats to each party. The remaining 23 seats in the state Assembly will be allocated based on their respective party candidate lists.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that each alliance partner, namely Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) will be contesting 85 seats each.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena won 56 seats, and the Congress secured 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, while the Shiv Sena won 63 and the Congress 42.