Maharashtra CM race: Shinde requests supporters not to gather in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged his party workers to avoid gathering in large numbers in Mumbai to show support for him through a post on X late Tuesday night. This appeal comes amid mounting pressure from Shiv Sena leaders to reinstate Shinde as the chief minister.

Addressing the issue, Shinde stated, “Following the grand victory of Mahayuti, our government will once again take charge in the state. We contested the elections as a united alliance, and we remain united. I deeply appreciate the love and support expressed by many who have called for gatherings in Mumbai."

"However, I sincerely request everyone not to congregate in my support at Varsha Niwas or elsewhere. Let us focus on strengthening our grand alliance to ensure a prosperous and strong Maharashtra,” he added.

BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra

The appeal follows the unprecedented success of the Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, held on November 20, 2024. The alliance secured a landslide victory, winning 230 of the 288 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, while Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) played a key role in the coalition’s triumph, securing 57 seats. The results were declared on November 23.

Who will be Maharashtra's next CM?

More From This Section

Meanwhile, the race for the chief minister’s position has intensified. Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP leader Ajit Pawar are expected to meet BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah later tonight in Delhi, according to ANI report. Sources indicate that the meeting, which will follow a private event, aims to finalise the government formation strategy.

Speculation is rife, with Fadnavis, a two-time chief minister and current deputy chief minister, emerging as a strong contender for the top post. However, Shiv Sena leaders have firmly advocated for Shinde to retain the role, while NCP members rally behind their leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a defeat. Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) secured only 20 seats, Congress won 16, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) managed just 10.