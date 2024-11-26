Shortly after Maharashtra win, Mahayuti mulls tweaks to Ladki Bahin scheme

Following the Mahayuti alliance's decisive victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections , largely being attributed to the Ladki Bahin Yojana, reports have now emerged that state officials are revisiting the programme’s fiscal sustainability.

Hindustan Times reported, quoting an official, that the programme’s current structure may strain state finances, adding that revising the beneficiary list is essential due to the inclusion of ineligible individuals. The finance department estimates that nearly 10 million women on the list fail to meet eligibility criteria, such as incomplete Aadhaar seeding or lack of required ration cards.

The scheme, launched in July 2024, provides economically disadvantaged women aged 18 to 65 with monthly payments of Rs 1,500. Its popularity prompted the alliance to promise an increase to Rs 2,100 in their manifesto. However, officials are now concerned about its financial viability.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Ajit Pawar had echoed these concerns, emphasising the need for fiscal discipline during a post-election briefing alongside Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra finances under strain due to Ladki Bahin scheme

The scheme played a pivotal role in attracting women voters, evidenced by the narrowing gender gap in voter turnout— from 3.51 per cent in 2019 to 1.62 per cent in 2024.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde had attributed the alliance's increased vote share to the Ladki Bahin initiative, noting that it resonated with women as it was delivered effectively, unlike promises made by the opposition. Similarly, Sharad Pawar acknowledged that the scheme drove women to vote in large numbers.

However, despite the political gains, the state faces a debt burden of Rs 7.82 trillion for fiscal 2024-25, exacerbated by other welfare measures, including an electricity bill waiver for farmers and free gas cylinders for six million households.

More From This Section

According to officials, when the scheme was initially proposed, it was expected to benefit 25 million women. However, this number has since been revised to 24.3 million. However, officials have identified nearly one crore women as ineligible due to incomplete Aadhaar seeding or the absence of red or orange ration cards. The report said that bureaucrats have cautioned that maintaining the Ladki Bahin scheme without adjustments could jeopardise salary disbursements by January 2025.

BJP’s plan to bring Ladki Bahin scheme to Delhi before polls

Meanwhile, buoyed by Mahayuti’s success, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to replicate similar women-focused initiatives in Delhi ahead of the February Assembly elections.

According to The Times of India, the BJP manifesto committee is developing a direct cash transfer scheme for women, inspired by the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The proposed initiative will likely include eligibility caps and complement other welfare announcements, such as measures for job security, wage revisions, and student scholarships.

A senior BJP leader reportedly explained that the party’s broader strategy involves adapting successful welfare programmes from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to appeal to women voters in Delhi. The manifesto is also expected to address long-standing grievances, including regularising contractual jobs in the government sector, which has been a key demand among unorganised workers.

The BJP’s women-centric approach underscores its focus on welfare schemes as a cornerstone of electoral strategy, setting the tone for upcoming campaigns.