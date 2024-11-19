Maharashtra elections 2024: What's open, what's closed on November 20?

Maharashtra is gearing up for the Assembly elections on Wednesday, November 20, with voters set to decide the fate of all 288 Assembly constituencies. To facilitate voting, the state government has declared November 20 a public holiday, ensuring citizens can participate in this pivotal democratic exercise.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to what’s open and closed on polling day:

Banks

All banks across Maharashtra will remain closed on November 20, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday schedule. Despite physical branch closures, digital banking services like ATMs, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platforms, and online banking will remain functional to ensure uninterrupted financial transactions.

Stock markets

Mumbai’s financial hub will see a pause in trading activities, with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) observing a holiday in line with the elections. No trading will take place on election day.

Offices

All government offices in Maharashtra will be closed on November 20. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also mandated paid leave for private-sector employees in Mumbai to encourage voter turnout. Emergency workers will receive a four-hour window to cast their votes.

Liquor shops

To maintain public order, liquor shops across the state will be closed on polling day, as per election regulations.

Educational institutions

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain closed to allow students and staff to vote. The move aims to ensure maximum participation in the democratic process.

Public transport

Public transport services across Maharashtra will operate as usual. In Mumbai, the Metro, local trains, and BEST buses will run throughout the day and into the night, with services extended until midnight to facilitate easy access to polling stations.

Healthcare services

Hospitals, pharmacies, and emergency medical services will remain open to ensure uninterrupted healthcare access. Ambulance services will also be available for urgent needs.

The political showdown: Mahayuti vs MVA

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will witness a high-stakes contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Mahayuti Alliance

The ruling alliance comprises the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar. The alliance has finalised its seat-sharing formula:

BJP: 148 seats

Shiv Sena (Shinde): 80 seats

NCP (Ajit Pawar): 53 seats

Smaller allies: 7 seats

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)

The opposition alliance brings together Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction. Their seat distribution is as follows:

Congress: 103 seats

Shiv Sena (UBT): 83 seats

NCP (Sharad Pawar): 87 seats

Smaller parties: 9 seats

The election results, to be announced on November 23, will shape Maharashtra’s political trajectory, with both alliances vying for dominance.