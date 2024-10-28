Maharashtra polls: Ajit Pawar-led NCP releases list of 49 candidates

The Nationalist Congress Party on Sunday, released its list of 49 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The party's chief national spokesperson Brijmohan Srivastav shared the information in a press note on Sunday. He stated that the final selection of candidates was conducted in parliamentary board meetings.

The Ajit Pawar-led party informed that the decision over the 49 names was taken across different parliamentary board meetings.

38 candidates were announced in the first phase, followed by seven in the second, and four in the third phase. To date, a total of 49 candidates have been finalised, the release stated.

"The candidate selection process was overseen by the NCP Parliamentary board, chaired by National President Ajit Pawar. He was joined by National Working President Praful Patel and State President and MP Sunil Tatkare with other board members," it added.

Among some prominent names, Sana Malik, daughter of NCP leader Nawab Malik has been fielded from the Anushakti Nagar constituency.

More From This Section

Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of deceased leader Baba Siddiqui, has been fielded from Bandra East.

NCP's third list included Vijaysingh Pandit from the Gevrai constituency, Sachin Sudhakar Patil from the Phaltan, Dilipkaka Bankar from Niphad and Kashinath Daante from the Parner constituency.

On October 25, NCP announced its second list for the elections.

The NCP's second list included former BJP leaders Nishikant Patil for Islampur and Sanjaykaka Ramchandra Patil from Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal, who joined the party in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.