Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra polls: Paid leave for employees in Mumbai to increase turnout

Maharashtra polls: Paid leave for employees in Mumbai to increase turnout

Aiming to enable all eligible voters in Mumbai Suburban and Mumbai City districts to exercise their voting rights, Gagrani has implemented various initiatives to boost the voter turnout here

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election
In cases where a full-day leave is not feasible due to exceptional circumstances, at least a four-hour leave may be granted with prior approval from the district election officer, it said | File image (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Mumbai district election officer has said all establishments, businesses and other workplaces within the Brihanmumbai limits are mandated to grant leave to their employees for voting in the Maharashtra assembly polls on November 20.

Violations to this directive by employers will result in action under the Election Commission's guidelines, district election officer and Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said in a release issued on Wednesday.

Aiming to enable all eligible voters in Mumbai Suburban and Mumbai City districts to exercise their voting rights, Gagrani has implemented various initiatives to boost the voter turnout here.

The release said employers must grant leave to their employees for voting on November 20 in their constituencies and the rule applies to all industrial sectors, corporations, companies and other establishments, ensuring that no wage deductions occur due to this leave.

In cases where a full-day leave is not feasible due to exceptional circumstances, at least a four-hour leave may be granted with prior approval from the district election officer, it said.

As per section 135(B) of the Representation of the People Act, employees whose absence would endanger the public or their establishment will not be penalised.

Employers are directed to follow these guidelines strictly, ensuring all employees are able to exercise their voting rights on the election day, the release said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: MVA makes 5 promises, to give women Rs 3K per mth, waive off farmer loans of up to Rs 5 L

Ajit Pawar's NCP manifesto promises Rs 2,100 for Ladki Bahan scheme

Maharashtra polls: BJP expels 40 rebel leaders for defying party directives

ECI orders transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla ahead of polls

Maharashtra polls: Jarange reverses stance, says no support to any party

Topics :Maharashtra Assembly ElectionsMumbaivoting

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story