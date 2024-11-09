Maharashtra polls: Sanjay Raut slams PM Modi's 'Ek hai toh safe hai' remark

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'Ek hai toh safe hai' remark in the Dhule rally, questioning the need for the statement and, emphasizing that the people of Maharashtra are already "safe" and would prefer to be safer by ousting the BJP.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Raut said, "Why has the need arisen for the PM to say things like these. 'Batenge toh katenge' did not work here and the people of Maharashtra threw it out. Now 'ek hain toh safe hain', who is he trying to unite and who is he trying to save? Are all the people of the state and country not yours? We are safe in Maharashtra and we want to be safer so we will throw BJP out."

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jab at the opposition on Friday, likening the Maha Vikas Aghadi to a vehicle without wheels or brakes and called them out for "misgovernance" and "looting" the people of the state.

Addressing a gathering in Dhule ahead of the November 20 Assembly elections, the Prime Minister said, "MVA's 'gaadi' has neither wheels nor brakes and there's a fight as to who will sit on the driver's seat. Their only aim in politics is to loot people. When people like MVA form government, they cause hindrances in every government policy and development."

Further taking a hit at the Congress party, PM Modi said that the party's agenda is to create a rift between all the tribal communities of the country.

"Congress' agenda is to create a rift between all the tribal communities of the country. When Congress tried this conspiracy with religious groups, it led to the partition of the country. Now Congress is inciting SC, ST, and OBC categories against each other. There can be no bigger conspiracy for India. You will stay strong as long as you stay united. 'Ek hai toh safe hai," said PM Modi.

PM Modi further said the people of Maharashtra have already seen MVA's misgovernance for two and a half years.

The Prime Minister lauded the development works carried out by the Mahayuti government in the state and said the momentum will continue once their government is formed again in the state.

"BJP, Mahayuti, and each candidate of Mahayuti needs your blessings. I assure you that the speed of development in Maharashtra in the last 2.5 years will be continued. We will take the growth of Maharashtra to new heights in the next five years. It is only the Mahayuti that can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs," said PM Modi.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.