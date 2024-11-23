Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra results: With majority assured, BJP to hold meet on Nov 25

Maharashtra results: With majority assured, BJP to hold meet on Nov 25

This comes after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra crossed the crucial majority mark

BJP Flag, BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to hold the Maharashtra Legislative Party meeting on November 25. (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 1:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to hold the Maharashtra Legislative Party meeting on November 25 and the oath-taking ceremony on 26, sources said on Saturday. A larger meeting of the Yuti alliance is also likely to be held around the same time.

This comes after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra crossed the crucial majority mark, as per the Election Commission data around 11 am.

It is securing a lead in 220 seats and is likely heading towards a landslide victory. Celebrations have already begun at the BJP's Mumbai office. 

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said, "As we had expected, we have got very good numbers. I thank all the voters who stood behind Mahayuti and gave this landslide victory..."

Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske said, "Maharashtra of government has expressed its faith in Mahayuti.The public is seeing what is happening to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena today. The people have stated that Eknath Shinde is the one who is capable of leading Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena...By way of their votes, the public has slapped a slipper on the face of Sanjay Raut. I am a Shiv Sena worker and I think that Eknath Shinde should be the chief minister..."

As per the initial results, the Mahayuti alliance is leading in 220 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 128 seats, driving the charge in Maharashtra. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (SHS) follows closely with 55 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is leading in 35 seats, while the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RSHYVSWBHM) is leading in 2 seats.  Updates on Maharashtra Election Results  2024

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing, with a lead in 51 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC), part of the MVA, is leading in 20 seats. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leading in 16 seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) is leading in 13 seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) too is in the lead at 2 seats.

More From This Section

Maharashtra elections results: Aaditya Thackeray takes lead in Worli

How are the Thackerays faring in Maharashtra polls? One leads, other trails

Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar Baramati prestige battle: Who is ahead?

Maharashtra polls results: CM Eknath Shinde takes lead in Kopri-Pachpakhadi

Ahead of poll results, BJP Mumbai Secretary Sachin Shinde joins Shiv Sena

In addition, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Jan Surajya Shakti (JSS), and Peasants And Workers Party of India (PWPI) are all leading in 2 seats each.

Other minor parties, including Swatantra Bharat Paksha (STBP), Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (DISECL), CPI(M), Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA), and Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi (RSVA) are leading in 1 seat each. Additionally, 5 independent candidates (IND) are leading in their respective constituencies.

As the Sena-BJP-NCP celebrate all eyes will now be on who will assume the post of CM of the state.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maharashtra elections result LIVE: Eknath Shinde leading against Kedar Dighe; BJP+ maintains lead

LIVE news: Priyanka Gandhi leads in debut poll contest in Wayanad

Maharashtra Assembly poll: Devendra Fadnavis emerges as man of the moment

Maharashtra results: NDA leads comfortably in 222 seats - show noon trends

TMC takes early lead in Bengal bypolls, looks set for clean sweep

Topics :BJPMaharashtra Assembly ElectionsMaharashtraAssembly elections

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story