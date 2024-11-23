Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

How are the Thackerays faring in Maharashtra polls? One leads, other trails

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Mahayuti coalition leads in 219 seats, while Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leads in 55 seats and others in 14

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 12:39 PM IST
Early trends on Saturday showed Aaditya Thackeray leading in Worli, while Amit Thackeray trailed in Mahim in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Representing Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, Aaditya is seeking re-election in Worli. Meanwhile Amit, son of Raj Thackeray, is making his political debut in Mahim, representing the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), a breakaway group founded by his father Raj Thackeray. 

Aaditya Thackeray leads in Worli

In Worli, Aaditya Thackeray is leading, ahead of Milind Deora (Shiv Sena - Shinde faction) and Sandeep Deshpande (MNS). However, Thackeray currently has a slim lead of just 600 votes.  Aaditya gained recognition for his Covid-19 crisis management after winning his seat in the 2019 Assembly elections, but he faces a stiff challenge against Milind Deora, also from a political family, who appeals to urban voters, and Deshpande, whose campaign has focused on civic issues.
 
Shiv Sena (UBT) is aligned with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction).
 
The faction led by Eknath Shinde is aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
 

Amit Thackeray trails in Mahim

In Mahim, Amit Thackeray is trailing Mahesh Baliram Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sada Sarvankar (Shiv Sena - Shinde). Despite strong family backing, he is struggling to gain momentum in his first-time outing at the hustings.

MNS, founded and led by Raj Thackeray, is not officially part of any alliance. However, the BJP has chosen not to field a candidate against Amit Thackeray in Mahim, indicating tacit support for his candidacy.
 

Mahayuti leads in Maharashtra

Early trends show the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition leading in 222 seats, while the Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is ahead in a mere 53 seats, and others in 13. The election’s outcome will decide the political trajectory of Maharashtra for the next five years.
A party or coalition needs to win 145 seats to secure a majority in the 288-Maharashtra Assembly.
 

Political dynasty of Thackerays

The Thackeray family is a prominent political dynasty in Maharashtra, and is known to have significant influence in the state’s political landscape. Bal Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena, a right-wing pro-Marathi and Hindu nationalist party, in 1966. In 2006, his nephew Raj Thackeray split from the Shiv Sena and founded the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). 
The party saw another split in June 2022, when senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde led a rebellion along with several party Members of the Legislative Assembly against the leadership of then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray served as the state's CM from 2019 to 2022.
 
Currently, Uddhav Thackeray leads the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction. His son Aaditya also plays a vital role in the party.
 
First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

