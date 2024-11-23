In a significant turn of events ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election results , the BJP faced a major blow as Sachin Shinde, its Mumbai secretary and a prominent leader from Mahim, switched allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday. The official induction ceremony occurred at Matoshree, Thackeray’s residence in Bandra, underscoring a pivotal moment in Maharashtra’s political dynamics.

Shinde, accompanied by his supporters, was ceremoniously welcomed into Shiv Sena (UBT). Uddhav Thackeray tied the symbolic ‘Shiv Bandhan’, a saffron thread denoting party loyalty, on Shinde’s wrist. Senior party leaders Mahesh Sawant and Pradeep Sawant, along with an enthusiastic crowd of Shiv Sainiks, were present to witness this prominent defection.

Maharashtra elections: Thackeray’s assurance

Addressing the gathering, Thackeray assured Shinde of a promising future within the party. “Sachin, you did not get justice in the BJP, but I promise you will never regret this decision to join us,” he said.

Thackeray also used the platform to launch a sharp critique of the BJP, referencing allegations of corruption against the Adani Group in US solar power contracts. “If this case had surfaced just four days before polling, it would have significantly impacted the Maharashtra Assembly elections,” he said.

Allegations of corruption and scams

Labelling the scandal a “bombshell”, Thackeray accused the BJP-led central government of enabling large-scale corruption. “Yesterday’s revelations not only shook the country but the world. People are asking how such a colossal scam could occur under this government. The Centre must answer for the actions of these scamsters,” he said.

Thackeray also pointed fingers at BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawade , alleging cash distribution in Virar during the election period. Referring to viral visuals of cash bundles, he said, “Just a few days ago, we witnessed the ‘blast of notes’ in Virar.”

Defection adds to pre-result political drama

Shinde’s defection, paired with Thackeray’s fiery remarks, has heightened the tension in Maharashtra’s political landscape as the state eagerly awaits the Assembly election results today.

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024