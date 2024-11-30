Shinde's health delays Cabinet talks, no friction over Maharashtra CM post

Shiv Sena has quashed rumours suggesting that its leader and caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is frustrated over the delay in finalising the name for Maharashtra chief minister’s post, stating that his trip to his hometown, Satara, was due to health concerns, not political upset.

The party further emphasised that discussions regarding portfolio allocation and cabinet formation would continue as scheduled, with the next meeting set for Saturday, reported India Today.

The latest round of speculation emerged after Shinde’s sudden visit to Satara following his meeting with BJP leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Delhi on Thursday. The delay in government formation has heightened tensions within the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance, which secured a landslide victory in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, winning 233 out of 288 seats. Despite the commanding victory, the alliance has yet to decide on a final candidate for the chief minister’s post.

Shiv Sena denies any rift, cites health concerns

In response to the speculation, Shiv Sena’s outgoing state minister Uday Samant categorically denied reports suggesting that Shinde was upset about the ongoing stalemate. “He isn’t upset. He is unwell. It’s not fair to say he went there because he was upset,” Samant stated, adding that Shinde had expressed no intention of stepping back from his commitment to the state’s development.

“He said he wouldn’t cry but would fight for the welfare and development of the state. These predictions are wrong," Samant added.

Shiv Sena further clarified that while Shinde’s health might have delayed the scheduled meeting of the Mahayuti alliance, the meeting would likely take place on Saturday, either in person or through digital platforms. Samant noted, “Tomorrow [Saturday], he will return, and it’s not as if meetings can only happen physically. It can also take place through video conferencing or mobile communication. As Eknath Shinde has said, the Maharashtra cabinet will be finalised soon.”

Alliance in limbo: Key issues remain unresolved

Despite the clear electoral mandate, the alliance is facing delays in settling key issues, including the allocation of portfolios and the chief minister’s post.

Sources told India Today that Shinde is pushing for significant ministerial positions, particularly the home department, along with the deputy chief minister’s post — a demand that mirrors the influential position held by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who managed the home ministry while serving as deputy chief minister.

Samant confirmed these discussions, stating that all 60 MLAs in Shinde’s camp have expressed a preference for him to become the deputy chief minister. “All 60 MLAs together have conveyed this message to Shinde ji that we want him to become the deputy chief minister. Eknath Shinde ji himself will make the decision,” he said.

Samant also emphasised the importance of Shinde’s presence in the government, especially in the aftermath of his key role in introducing the Ladli Behan Yojana. “It is important for him to remain in the government as he introduced the Ladli Behan Yojana. Therefore, his presence in the government is crucial,” Samant stated, adding that further meetings between Shinde, Fadnavis, and NCP leader Ajit Pawar would be held to finalise Cabinet positions.

Shinde’s political future: Deputy CM or convener?

Adding another layer of complexity, sources close to Shinde revealed that the leader may be reluctant to accept the deputy chief minister’s post. Shinde’s close associate, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat, hinted that the Maharashtra leader could opt for a different role, such as the convener of the Mahayuti alliance, rather than the number two position in the government.

As discussions continue, Shinde’s supporters in the party have said that his reluctance to settle for a secondary role reflects his strong political ambitions. “Eknath Shinde may not want to play second fiddle in the government, and it seems he is pushing for a more prominent role,” a senior party leader told India Today.

On the BJP side, however, the party remains firm in its stance to appoint Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. Shinde, for his part, has repeatedly stated that he would not block government formation and would respect the decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter.

“I will abide by the decisions taken by our central leadership. There will be no hindrance from my side in forming the government,” Shinde has assured, putting to rest any doubts about his commitment to the alliance.