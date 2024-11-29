Maharashtra govt formation hits a snag as Shinde's sudden exit stalls talks

The formation of the new Maharashtra government remains uncertain after a crucial meeting of the Mahayuti alliance was abruptly cancelled. Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde , who had returned to Mumbai on Friday morning with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar following discussions in Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, unexpectedly left for his village in Satara district. This delay has left portfolio distribution discussions in limbo and further complicated the negotiations over who will take the reins of the state government.

The meeting, which was expected to finalise the power-sharing arrangement after the BJP-led coalition’s overwhelming victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, has now been postponed. Shinde, speaking about the discussions in Delhi, described them as "good and positive," but his sudden departure threw a wrench into the ongoing talks. Sources told India Today that Shinde is expected to return to Mumbai on Saturday, but the uncertainty surrounding the government’s leadership persists.

Who will lead Maharashtra?

The BJP emerged victorious in the recent Assembly elections, securing 132 seats, but has yet to convene its legislature party meeting to officially announce its chief ministerial candidate. The top post is widely expected to go to Devendra Fadnavis, given his prominence within the party and leadership experience. However, Shinde’s Shiv Sena, with 57 seats, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, with 41 seats, appear to be focused more on securing key cabinet positions rather than vying for the chief minister’s role.

Sources indicate that the new government may adopt a power-sharing formula that includes two deputy chief ministers, one representing the BJP and the other representing the Mahayuti’s key allies. In terms of cabinet allocations, the BJP is reportedly planning to accommodate around 20 ministers, with Shiv Sena expected to receive a larger share of the posts compared to the NCP.

Shinde’s next move: Deputy or chief minister?

The Delhi meeting was pivotal in determining Shinde’s role within the state government. According to sources, the BJP leadership conveyed to Shinde that Fadnavis would be the next chief minister. Initially reluctant to accept a deputy chief minister’s position, Shinde eventually softened his stance, reportedly demanding the home portfolio if he were to take a subordinate role.

Shiv Sena leaders, however, have strongly advocated for Shinde to continue as chief minister, citing the success of his initiatives such as the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme.

Shinde, while showing deference to the party's decisions, indicated his willingness to accept whatever outcome is decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. “I told PM Modi not to worry about any obstacles in government formation because of me. Whatever decision you make is final for BJP, and it is final for us,” Shinde said.

Speculation on Shinde’s role and the alliance’s future

Amid intense speculation over Shinde’s next steps, party spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat said that Shinde is unlikely to accept the deputy chief minister role. “He is unlikely to be a deputy chief minister. It does not befit a person who has already served as chief minister,” Shirsat said, further adding to the uncertainty.

Shinde’s son, Shrikant Shinde, a Kalyan MP, has reiterated his father’s commitment to the Mahayuti alliance, emphasising that Shinde is prioritising collective governance over personal ambitions. “He is exemplifying the ‘alliance dharma’ by prioritising collective governance over personal ambition,” said Shrikant, attempting to quell rumours of any rift within the alliance.