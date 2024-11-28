Maha polls: Army flew 140 sorties over 77 hrs transporting people, cargo

The Indian Army has played a pivotal role in ensuring that even the remotest and Naxal-affected areas of Maharashtra participated in the state's assembly elections held on November 20. The Indian Army, alongside other security forces, mobilised critical resources to enable voters in these challenging regions to cast their ballots, a press release said.

The Indian Army deployed two Advanced Light Helicopters, to augment the much-needed air effort to facilitate the movement of election officials and logistics including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to areas lacking surface connectivity including those affected by Naxalism. This effort ensured that the election process was successfully carried out, even in the most difficult and remote locations.

From November 17 to 20, the Indian Army, along with its partner forces, flew a total of 140 sorties over 77 hours, transporting 925 passengers and 8,385 kilograms of cargo. Of this, the Indian Army conducted 17 sorties, clocking approximately 22 hours of flight time and carrying 124 passengers.

During the de-induction phase, from November 20 to 21, the forces collectively flew 56 sorties over 23 hours, moving 408 passengers and 6,980 kilograms of cargo. The Indian Army alone conducted 9 sorties, totalling 10 hours of flight time, and carrying 73 passengers.

Notably, Indian Army aviation helicopters facilitated the induction of election officials and EVMs from Wadsa (Maharashtra) to various hard-to-reach locations, including Sawargaon (165 km), Gyarapatti (70 km), Muramgaon (68 km), and Katezari (50 km) - areas severely impacted by the Naxalite movement.

The successful execution of these operations highlights the Indian Army's crucial role in supporting democratic processes and ensuring the participation of every citizen, no matter how remote their location.