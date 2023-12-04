Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / News / Mizoram poll result LIVE: Counting of votes for 40 Assembly seats underway
Mizoram poll result LIVE: Counting of votes for 40 Assembly seats underway

Assembly election result LIVE: Ahead of counting of votes, preparation underway in Mizoram. Catch all the latest updates here

BS Web Team
Representative image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 09:09 AM IST
Counting of votes for Mizoram Elections 2023 begins.
After a saffron wave swept the Hindi heartland, taking the BJP to decisive mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and the Congress wrested Telangana from the BRS, all eyes have now shifted to the Northeast as Mizoram is to reveal its mandate on Monday. The counting in the tiny Northeast state, which was scheduled originally for December 3, Sunday, along with four other states, was pushed back by a day following representations to the Election Commission by the civil society, citing an important day in the religious calendar in the Christian-majority state. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of votes for the assembly elections in Mizoram, which saw a three-way fight between the ruling MNF, the ZPM and the Congress, on Monday. The counting was supposed to happen on Sunday along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. However, it was deferred by the Election Commission following appeals by political parties, NGOs, churches and students' bodies as Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state. The state's Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela told PTI that the counting will begin in all 13 centres at 8 am amid tight security. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday exuded confidence that the MNF will return to power by crossing the magic number of 21 in the 40-member assembly and said he will prioritise resource mobilisation to improve the financial condition of the northeastern state, if the party forms the government. Zoramthanga's key opponent, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief Lalduhoma also claimed that his party is confident of winning an absolute majority in the assembly. The counting of votes for the November 7 assembly poll in the state will be held on Monday.

Key Events

9:09 AM

Mizoram Assembly poll results LIVE: ZPM crosses halfway mark in early trends

8:34 AM

Mizoram Assembly election result: Early trends shows MNF in lead with 7 seats, ZPM and Congress trail

7:28 AM

Assembly polls: Focus shifts to NE as votes for Mizoram to be counted today

9:09 AM

Mizoram Assembly poll results LIVE: ZPM crosses halfway mark in early trends

Mizoram Assembly election results: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has crossed the halfway mark in early trends, MNF follows

8:54 AM

Assembly election results: ZPM leading on 22 seats, MNF on 8, early trends show

As the voting is currently underway for 40 Assembly seats in Mizoram, Zoram's People Movement (ZPM) has now taken lead in early trends. The party is now leading on 22 seats, followed by MNFon 8 seats.

While Congress is trailing on 5 seats, BJP is on zero, according to trends

8:34 AM

Mizoram Assembly election result: Early trends shows MNF in lead with 7 seats, ZPM and Congress trail

As the counting is currently underway in Mizoram, early trends from India Today show MNF leading with 7 seats, while ZPM is on 5 seats

8:12 AM

Assembly election result: Counting of votes underway amid tightened security

8:04 AM

Counting of votes underway for 40 Assembly seats in Mizoram

As the focus now shifts to Mizoram, the counting of votes has begun in the tiny NorthEast state for 40 Assembly seats

7:45 AM

Ahead of counting of votes, boxes containing ballot papers are being brought at centres

7:33 AM

Assembly election result: Preparations underway in Mizoram as boxes containing ballot papers being brought

7:29 AM

Counting of votes for Mizoram Assembly polls on Monday, security tightened

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of votes for the assembly elections in Mizoram, which saw a three-way fight between the ruling MNF, the ZPM and the Congress, on Monday.

The counting was supposed to happen on Sunday along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. However, it was deferred by the Election Commission following appeals by political parties, NGOs, churches and students' bodies as Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.

7:29 AM

Will prioritise resource mobilisation if MNF returns to power: Mizoram CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday exuded confidence that the MNF will return to power by crossing the magic number of 21 in the 40-member assembly and said he will prioritise resource mobilisation to improve the financial condition of the northeastern state, if the party forms the government.

Zoramthanga's key opponent, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief Lalduhoma also claimed that his party is confident of winning an absolute majority in the assembly.

7:28 AM

Assembly polls: Focus shifts to NE as votes for Mizoram to be counted today

After a saffron wave swept the Hindi heartland, taking the BJP to decisive mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and the Congress wrested Telangana from the BRS, all eyes have now shifted to the Northeast as Mizoram is to reveal its mandate on Monday.

The counting in the tiny Northeast state, which was scheduled originally for December 3, Sunday, along with four other states, was pushed back by a day following representations to the Election Commission by the civil society, citing an important day in the religious calendar in the Christian-majority state.

Election Commission of India Mizoram Assembly elections Mizoram state assembly election Mizoram Mizo National Front Zoram People's Movement Zoramthanga Assembly elections Congress

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 07:25 AM IST

