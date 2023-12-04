Mizoram poll result LIVE: Counting of votes for 40 Assembly seats underway

Counting of votes for Mizoram Elections 2023 begins.

After a saffron wave swept the Hindi heartland, taking the BJP to decisive mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and the Congress wrested Telangana from the BRS, all eyes have now shifted to the Northeast as Mizoram is to reveal its mandate on Monday. The counting in the tiny Northeast state, which was scheduled originally for December 3, Sunday, along with four other states, was pushed back by a day following representations to the Election Commission by the civil society, citing an important day in the religious calendar in the Christian-majority state.Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of votes for the assembly elections in Mizoram, which saw a three-way fight between the ruling MNF, the ZPM and the Congress, on Monday. The counting was supposed to happen on Sunday along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. However, it was deferred by the Election Commission following appeals by political parties, NGOs, churches and students' bodies as Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state. The state's Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela told PTI that the counting will begin in all 13 centres at 8 am amid tight security.Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday exuded confidence that the MNF will return to power by crossing the magic number of 21 in the 40-member assembly and said he will prioritise resource mobilisation to improve the financial condition of the northeastern state, if the party forms the government. Zoramthanga's key opponent, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief Lalduhoma also claimed that his party is confident of winning an absolute majority in the assembly. The counting of votes for the November 7 assembly poll in the state will be held on Monday.