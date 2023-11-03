Mizoram Assembly elections 2023: Brus hold key to Hachhek constituency

Even though more than 35,000 Bru people have migrated to Tripura after ethnic riots more than a decade back, around 5,000 of the tribals as well as voters from other smaller minority tribes still hold the key to the Hachhek assembly constituency in Mamit district of Mizoram that will go to polls on November 7.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the main opposition Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the BJP are leaving no stone unturned to earn the confidence of Bru voters who stayed back in their native villages in the assembly segment even after the signing of the quadripartite pact involving the Centre, the governments of Mizoram and Tripura and tribal leaders, which saw many Brus being permanently resettled in the neighbouring state.

Of the 23,600 eligible electors, over 5,000 Bru voters may play a "key role as will around 2,000 voters belonging to Chakma and Tripuri tribes in the upcoming elections", said leaders cutting across the party lines.

Congress nominee Lalrindika Relte is seeking re-election from the seat, while MNF has fielded state Sports Minister Robert R Royte, and Jonathan Ralte, as a ZPM nominee, is in the fray.

The BJP, which is desperately trying to make inroads in Mamit district, has nominated Malsawmtluanga in the Hachheck constituency.

My fight will be with the MNF candidate in the election and I am hopeful of winning the seat for the second time. I think two other parties - the BJP and the ZPM - are not in the scene," Lalrindika Relte, the Congress candidate told PTI.

Lalrindika won the seat by a slender margin of 366 votes in the 2018 elections, while the MNF came second.

Congress' Hachhek constituency election committee chief Lalronghaka said the margin was slim as the BJP got the support of the minority community, including the Bru people, in the state in 2018 but the situation has changed following the resettlement of Brus in neighbouring Tripura.

"As a substantial number of Bru voters relocated to Tripura, the Congress has consolidated its position and is set to retain the seat. The BJP has now become a spent force here," Lalronghaka claimed while talking to PTI.

Lalkrosthangi, the BJP president of the Hachhek constituency, admitted that the party has "less number of supporters this time" but exuded confidence in putting up a spirited fight.

BJP MLA from Tripura, Promodh Reang, who has been assigned to look after the party's campaign in two constituencies - Mamit and Hachhek - claimed that the party is "trying to gain support from the Mizo community apart from its traditional minority vote bank".

Bulmawithaura Hrangkhawl, the assistant secretary of MNF, sounded confident that the party will wrest the seat from the Congress this time as the ruling party enjoys a "large support base among the majority Mizo people".

We came second in 2018 as the support of the minority people to the BJP was a factor. The BJP's strength has weakened in the Hachhek seat because many minority Bru people resettled in Tripura. We are confident that the MNF will get support from minority voters in addition to traditional support from the Mizos," he claimed.

However, the electoral calculation may be upset by the newbie ZPM party.

The ZPM candidate is likely to be the first choice among Mizo voters in the Hachhek constituency as he is a local man, claimed Clalzawma, a church representative.

"Since all parties are hopeful to get a better share of the Mizo voter pie, Brus and minority electors will remain a key factor in the seat. They may well prove to be the tipping weight," he added.