MNF, ZPM acting as 'unofficial agents' of BJP: Congress chief Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Congress shall usher welfare, inclusiveness and economic security in the northeastern state, adding that the people of Mizoram deserve peace and progress

BS Web Team New Delhi
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (File picture)

Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Ahead of the assembly elections in Mizoram, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday criticised regional parties such as the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Zoram's People Movement (ZPM) for acting out as the "unofficial agents" of the BJP.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kharge accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of seeking to take away precious land of tribals in Mizoram for their "cronies". Kharge said that the Congress shall usher welfare, inclusiveness and economic security in the northeastern state, adding that the people of Mizoram deserve peace and progress.  

"BJP-RSS are against diversity, and they want to take away the precious land and forest that are the property of the tribals, for the welfare of their cronies," he charged on X.

Also Read: BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

The Congress chief also posted a message, "Kan Ram, Kan Hnam, Kan Sakhaw Him Nan Mizoram tan Congress", which translates into "For the sake of our country, our nation, our religion. Congress for Mizoram".

On November 1, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi alleged that the BJP values neither diversity, democracy, nor dialogue and wants to impose uniformity across India. Congress is the only party that can guarantee the development of Mizoram, empowerment for its people, and protection for the weakest in society.

Gandhi said that Congress is the only party that can guarantee the development of Mizoram, empowerment for its people, and protection for the weakest in society. She appealed to the youth and women to vote for the Congress.

Assembly elections in Mizoram are set to take place in Mizoram on November 7. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set the counting day for December 3. The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year.

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

